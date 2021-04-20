Derek Chauvin Found Guilty in Death of George Floyd

✖

On Tuesday, April 20, a jury in Minneapolis, Minnesota found officer Derek Chauvin guilty of George Floyd's murder, according to a report by CBS News. The verdict comes after 13 days of emotional testimony at the Hennepin County Government Center, where security has been tight due to the highly publicized nature of this case. As at every other step in this process, Americans were divided over the results.

Chauvin's jury was made up of 12 people — six white people, four Black people and two multiracial people. This case is at the center of the confrontation of racism in this country for many people, since the video of Floyd's attempted arrest set off Black Lives Matter protests all over the U.S. last summer. The clip showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes, all over an allegation of using a counterfeit $20 bill. For full coverage of Chauvin's trial, the verdict and more facets of the case, head over to CBS News.