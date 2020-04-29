Brett Favre Believes Aaron Rodgers Will Not Finish His Career With Packers

✖

Brett Favre knows what Aaron Rodgers is going through. Last Thursday, the Green Bay Packers selected Jordan Love in the first round of the NFL Draft, and everyone was shocked. Rodgers will be the starting quarterback for the Packers this season, but what does this mean for his future in Green Bay? Favre talked about Rodgers on The Rich Eisen Show and said he will play for another team before his NFL career is over.

"I think he'll play somewhere else," Favre said before Rich Eisen could finish the question. "It's not uncommon to retire and unretire now. When I did it, it was out of the realm, now it's fairly common not just in football, but in all sports. Tom Brady, myself, Joe Montana and Peyton Manning, just to name a few, finished their career elsewhere. In my case, I played with four different teams. You're going to see that trend more and more. And I think Aaron will finish somewhere else."

Favre continued: "I guarantee you this. It's got the wheels turning in Aaron's mind. If that's the case, then that means there's a chip on his shoulder towards the organization that otherwise was not there. All he needs is a reason other than this reason to expedite that."

Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. However, when the Packers drafted Rodgers in 2005, Favre, who was the Packers starting QB at the time, was 35 years old. Rodgers is 36, but he's still playing at a high level, throwing for over 4,000 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2019 while leading the team to the NFC Championship game. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur expects Rodgers to be a mentor to Love.

"Aaron is a pro, and he's the leader of our football team, and I anticipate that for a really long time," LaFleur said Saturday after the draft came to an end, per ESPN "I have so much respect for him not only as a player but the person, and some of the stuff that nobody sees. So I can't tell you how much I like working with him."

Rodgers is one of only two quarterbacks to be named to the 2010 All-Decade Team (Tom Brady is the other QB). He led the Packers to a Super Bowl win in 2010 and won the MVP award in 2011 and 2014. He's also the NFL's all-time leader in passer rating with 102.4.