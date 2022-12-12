Bray Wyatt Speaks out on Uncle Barry Windham's 'Massive' Heart Attack

WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham suffered a major health scare last week when he had a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital. His family recently shared an update saying that the 62-year-old has been released from the hospital, which is great news for the professional wrestling world. WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt, the nephew of Windham, went to Instagram to post a video of him thanking the fans for showing the family support during the difficult time.

"Normally, I keep a lot of my outside life separate from anything I do on here or in the ring," Wyatt said in the Instagram video. "I just wanted to let everyone know I'm incredibly thankful for the support and the love I've received since I've been back and throughout my career. Wrestling has been a part of my life always. When I was a kid, I looked at my dad and my uncles, and my grandfather, who were all professional wrestlers. I looked at them like they were Greek gods, like they couldn't feel pain, they were immortal, and they'd always be just like that. As we get older and I become a man myself, you start to understand that's just not the case. Nothing is forever."

Wyatt continued: "This week, my uncle Barry Windham had a massive heart failure in Atlanta he went down and he didn't have a pulse for ten to twenty minutes. He was away, he was gone. I wanted to thank one specific man, Michael Todd Laylick, who was there. A random citizen, he gave him CPR for that entire time before everyone else could get the EMTs to him, and he stayed with him, and he's the reason we still have Barry. He's alive, with us, and Barry Windham has given his life to his profession, you know. His whole life has been about this, just like mine. You put everything into it, and I just wanted to share that I'm incredibly thankful to have him back."

Wyatt also said that his sister set up a GoFundMe page in Windam's name which has raised over $46,000. Windham was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of the Four Horsemen. In his pro wrestling career, Windam won WWE Tag Team Championship twice, the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, NWA United States Championship and the WCW World Television Championship.