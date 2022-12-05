WWE Hall of Famer Hospitalized After Suffering Heart Attack

A WWE Hall of Famer is currently in intensive care after suffering a heart attack. According to the Wrestling Observer, Barry Windam suffered a massive heart attack while traveling through the Atlanta airport on Friday night. He underwent an emergency procedure and is currently in ICU.

Mika Rotunda, Windham's niece, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for Windham's medical expenses since he doesn't have insurance. On the GoFundMe page, Rotunda wrote, "As a family, we are impatiently waiting to hear that he will be okay. But as of now, the future is uncertain.

"As is the future for many in his position. And for those who have formerly devoted their lives to their craft. Barry Windham has an iconically, decorated resume as an American professional wrestler. He traveled all over the world for decades, entertaining people of all ages with his athleticism and undeniable charisma."

Rotunda continued: "After those countless years of wrestling matches, traveling and entertaining worldwide, he experienced a number of taxing injuries and ended up undergoing multiple surgeries. That led to other health complications. Barry hung his boots for the last time in the early 2000s. Since then he has been limited with work due to his medical history as well as left without health insurance."

Windham, 62, is known for his time in NWA/WCW and WWE. During his time in NWA/WCW, Windham was a member of The Four Horsemen which included Tully Blanchard, Arn Anderson and Ric Flair. He won multiple titles in the promotion, including the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship and the WCW World Television Championship. In WWE, Windham won the Tag Team Championship twice with his brother-in-law Mike Rotunda. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of The Four Horsemen.

Windham is the father of former pro wrestling and football player Blackjack Mulligan (real name Robert Windam). He is also the uncle to WWE Superstars Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt. In 2011, Windham suffered a massive heart attack, and at the time, Mulligan said, "He was totally out of it when we found him. He couldn't hear me. I asked him how many fingers I had, and he said he didn't know. He couldn't raise his right hand and couldn't move his right fingers."