Bray Wyatt Dead: New Reported Details Surface About WWE Superstar's Death

New details about the death of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt have emerged. According to TMZ, Wyatt experienced a series of heart complications in the months leading up to his death. Additionally, a doctor-recommended heart defibrillator was not with him when they found his body. According to law enforcement records obtained by TMZ, Wyatt told his girlfriend he was going to take a nap Thursday, and she became concerned when she heard his alarm go off about an hour later without stopping.

Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) was reportedly found in his bed, not breathing and turning blue. His girlfriend called 911 as her mother attempted CPR. Wyatt was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police spoke to Wyatt's family, and they said he had COVID in March which led to heart complications. Just a week before Wyatt died, he was hospitalized for a heart issue. On the morning he died, Wyatt had a follow-up appointment with doctors and was told to continue to wear an external heart defibrillator. At the time of his death, the defibrillator was located indeed Wyatt's vehicle which was parted in the driveway.

Wyatt was one of the top stars in WWE and made a big impact on the entire roster. Seth Rollins, the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion, went to social media to pay tribute to Wyatt. "Truth is, I don't really… I still don't really know what to say," Rollins said, per GiveMeSport. "Windham was a… unique cat. He was a simple yet deeply complex individual, and I loved him. I loved him. I loved working with him, but mostly I just loved being around him. And I wanted to, I don't know if wanted was the right word, I thought about going to SmackDown tonight, but that would entail leaving my family a day early."

Rollins continued: "And I just keep going back to the conversation I had with Windham on the phone when Brodie (Lee) passed a few years ago. And I just had called him to check on him, see how he was doing, and we talked, and he was okay, and I was okay and neither of us were really okay, but I just remember, we ended the conversation with 'I love yous' and 'goodbyes'. So, Windham, I love you man. I will miss you, we will all miss you. And I'll see you down the road hot boy."