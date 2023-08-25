Bray Wyatt Dead at 36: Watch WWE Superstar's Last Match vs. LA Knight

Bray Wyatt died on Thursday due to a heart attack, and it was unexpected considering he was ready to make a return to WWE after being away for six months. Wyatt's last match was in February when he took on LA Knight at a live event in Rockford, Illinois. And now fans can watch the match as Matt Kempke posted the match on his YouTube page.

The battle between Wyatt and Knight was a Pitch Black Match and Wyatt came out on top after he choked-slammed him through a table. The February bout was a rematch from their Royal Rumble match in January. After the February match against Knight, Wyatt disappeared from WWE television, and his storyline with Bobby Lashley was dropped. At the time, Wyatt was feuding with Lashley to set up a WrestleMania contest.

It was reported that the reason Wyatt disappeared from television was that he was dealing with a life-threatening illness. Wyatt was getting ready to return to WWE before Triple H announced his death. The Royal Rumble match against Knight would be the final time Wyatt would compete in WWE.

"Known for his captivating performances and incredible in-ring presence, Wyatt was a defining Superstar of his generation and accomplished many feats in WWE, including becoming WWE Champion in 2017," WWE said in a statement. "From his leadership of The Wyatt Family alongside Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman to his enthralling time as "The Fiend," Wyatt embarked on an incredible career and saw several iconic rivalries with Superstars such as John Cena, Randy Orton and The Undertaker."

Knight paid tribute to Wyatt by posting a photo of the two facing each other during an episode of WWE SmackDown. Other professional wrestlers sent messages to Wyatt, including Mick Foley who called Wyatt a "visionary." Foley said: "RIP BRAY WYATT. This is awful news, just terribly sad for his family, friends and fans. I thought so highly of Bray Wyatt and was so flattered when he started using the mandible claw for his finisher. He was a true visionary; one of the most compelling presences that wrestling has ever seen."

Wyatt won the WWE Championship once and the Universal Championship twice. He is one of five Superstars to win the Universal Championship multiple times. Wyatt was also the last Universal Champion before Roman Reigns won the title in August 2020.