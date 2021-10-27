Braves vs. Astros World Series Game 2: Time, Channel and How to Watch

Game 2 of the 2021 World Series is tonight, and the Atlanta Braves are looking to take complete control against the Houston Astros. Despite being the road team, the Braves were able to beat the Astros in Game 1. The second World Series game will start at 8:09 p.m. ET on Fox. It will also stream on FoxSports.com.

The Braves defeated the Astros 6-2 to win their first World Series game since 1995. However, the win did come with a price as starting pitcher Charlie Morton broke his leg in the second inning and will now miss the remainder of the series. Morton didn’t exit the game as soon as the injury happened as he finished out the second inning and got one out in the third before leaving the field.

“It’s incredible that he even thought of going out there, and I bet you it was so A.J. [Minter, the left-hander who came on in emergency relief] could have some more time to get ready. He sacrificed himself,” Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud said per the team’s official website. “I don’t think he knew it was broken right away, but he knew it was hurting. For him to sacrifice himself to make sure A.J. was ready and for him to strike out Altuve is incredible.”

For the Astros, they are looking to win the World Series for the second time in five seasons. The last time the Astros played in the World Series was in 2019 and lost to the Washington Nationals in seven games. And despite losing Game 1 on Monday, the Astros believe they have a chance to take down the red-hot Braves.

“This team is excellent at forgetting yesterday if you have negative events like we did today,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said, per the Astros official website. “I mean, you go in our clubhouse, I’ve never seen these guys worry. They know they can play, and they know they’re going to rebound.” The Astros also showed love to Morton, who helped the Astros win the World Series in 2017.

“I have all the respect in the world for Chuck,” Astros outfielder Michael Brantley said. “He’s a great, great human being, great pitcher, great person. You never want to see anybody get hurt. I hope he comes back well. … That was tough.”