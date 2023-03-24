Boxer Accused of Punching Brother-in-Law to Death





Content Warning: Domestic violence. A former boxer named Scott Eguabor has been accused of killing his brother-in-law, Sunday Okoro, in an attempt to settle a dispute between his younger sister and her husband, according to The Sun. The incident happened on March 19 at Erie Street off Sokponba Road in Ordedo Local Government Area of Edo State in Nigeria. Eguabor is a coach in charge of boxing at the Edo State Ministry of Spots council and head of Edo State Security Network in Erie and its environs. He allegedly responded to a request from his younger sister to help settle a dispute at his brother-in-law's house. Eguabor reportedly punched Okoro in the face during the altercation.

It was reported that Okoro went to the police to report the matter and was advised to go to the hospital. Okoro walked to his in-law's house trying to find Eguabor. According to multiple reports, Okoro slumped while Egubor fled the scene. Several individuals rushed Okoro to a hospital where he was confirmed dead.

According to The Nation, the incident happened one month after the victim's wife gave birth to a baby boy. It was reported that Eguabor punched Okoro in the nose and mouth, sending him to the floor. Police spokesman Chidi Nwabuzor said he did not have details of the incident as of this writing.

