Boxer Harrison Jameson Dies in Car Crash

Harrison Jameson, a boxer from Ireland, died in a car accident earlier this month. He was 23 years old. According to the Irish Mirror, Police said the crash took place on Dublin Road, Cloghoge, Newry in Ireland. Jameson was scheduled to compete in a boxing match in Dublin next month.

"Police received a report shortly after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, 19th October of a single-vehicle road traffic collision," Sergeant Neil Harrison said. "We believe at this time that the silver Ford Focus that Mr. Jameson was driving came off the road sometime between 9: 30p.m. and 11 p.m. on the previous evening, Tuesday 18th October. An investigation into the circumstances of the collision has been launched and we are reiterating our appeal for information. We are appealing to anyone who was traveling in the Dublin Road / A1 area at around the time the collision occurred, or who may have witnessed the collision or captured it on their dash-cam to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 546 of [October 19, 2022]."

We here at https://t.co/fdeGYg0YJY are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Harrison Jameson.



We hope the Irish boxing family join us in passing on our condolences to his family and friends.



May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/vfJueLlVLt — Irish-Boxing.com (@Irishboxingcom) October 19, 2022

The Virginia Boxing Club went to Facebook to reveal that the match next month was going to be Jameson's debut. "Myself and the club would like to send our deepest condolences to the Jameson family in this time!" Virginia Boxing Club said. "Harrison was a credit to our club. I've seen him grow from a little boy into the man he was today! He had everything in his hands ready for him and was just about to have his first pro debut on the 19th of November! His [presence] in the gym will be missed! Gone but not forgotten Harrison you'll be forever missed."

One Facebook user, Micahel Downey shared an emotional post about Jameson. "Today is a very sad day for Virginia Boxing Club as we say 'goodbye' to Harry," Downey wrote. "He's been with me since he was 10 years old and I was privileged to watch him grow into a fine young man. Without the support of the Jameson family over the years, Virginia Boxing Club wouldn't be where it is today." The funeral services for Jameson took place this past Saturday.