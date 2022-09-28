Boston Red Sox Pitcher and Wife Welcome First Child

A Boston Red Sox pitcher just became a new father. On Instagram, Josh Taylor and his wife, Emily, announced the birth of their son, Jackson Thomas Taylor. The couple shared a series of photos of them at the hospital holding their son and revealing he was born last Friday.

"Our little miracle Jackson Thomas Taylor was born Friday, September 23 at 5:00 PM weighing 6 pounds 15 ounces, 18.75 inches long," the couple wrote in the Instagam post. " It's been a long weekend but we are all getting stronger every day. God blessed us with six extra weeks of him and we promise to cherish every minute." The birth of Jackson comes nearly a year after Josh and Emily tied the knot. Josh revealed in an Instagram post back in December that he married Emily in November.

"The best party we've thrown yet, 11/27/21," Josh Taylor wrote. "Here's to forever. I love you." Taylor has been with the Red Sox since 2019 and has dealt with injuries throughout his career. The 29-year-old hasn't pitched in any games this year due to a low back strain that dates back to the end of the 2021 season. He is expected to return to the Red Sox in 2023, according to MLB.com.

In 2021, Taylor was a key member of the Red Sox bullpen, holding left-handed batters to no home runs and no RBIs in 90 plate appearances. He played in 61 games in 2021 and recorded a 2.83 ERA and struck out 60 batters in 47.2 innings pitched. Before the start of the 2022 season, Taylor talked about spending time on the injured list in September 2021.

"My back was just not loose," Taylor said, per MassLive.com. "It wasn't giving me the full range of motion. I was not necessarily trying to stay away from it. But I wasn't using my full strength that I needed because I was subconsciously probably trying to protect it. Right now, my body is able to go through my full mechanics. I just think I've fine-tuned a few things with my mechanics throughout this process. I think I'm right around the corner."