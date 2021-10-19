Boston Bruins Star Jimmy Hayes Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death of Boston Bruins star Jimmy Hayes has been revealed. According to Hayes’ widow, Kristin, and father, Kevin Sr., who spoke to the Boston Globe, the cause of death was acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, which was in his system. The manner of Hayes’ death was determined to be accidental.

According to PEOPLE, there was no foul play in Hayes’ death. His death certificate was issued to the town hall in Milton, Massachusetts on Friday, which is the same day that Kristen and the Hayes family learned of the cause of death before attending the New Jersey Devil’s season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks, where both teams paid tribute to Hayes as he played for both teams in his career.

Hayes died on Aug. 23 at the age of 31 years old. An autopsy was done on Aug. 25, but the medical examiner’s office said “cause and manner of death remain pending and an update is not expected for several weeks when toxicology testing comes back.” Kristen told the Globe that she was “completely shocked” after getting the toxicology report.

“I was so certain that it had nothing to do with drugs. I really thought it was a heart attack or anything that wasn’t that [drugs],” she said. “It didn’t make any sense, so it was hard. I was hoping to get a different phone call when they called. I was hoping to get some clarity and I was shocked to hear that it was that … He never showed any signs of a struggle at home.”

“I’m an addict myself. I’m sober a long, long time, but I know how powerful this stuff is. I was in shock when it happened, but then I started putting stuff together in my head,” his father Kevin Sr. told the Globe, adding that his son “made a terrible mistake and it cost him his life.”

Hayes started his NHL career with the Blackhawks in 2011, playing in 31 games scoring nine points. He would spend two more seasons with the Blackhawks before joining the Florida Panthers in 2013. Hayes played two seasons with the Bruins before joining the New Jersey Devils in 2017. His younger brother, Kevin Hayes, currently plays for the Philadelphia Flyers.