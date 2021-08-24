Jimmy Hayes, Ex-NHL Player, Dead at 31

✖

Jimmy Hayes, a former NHL player who won a hockey national championship at Boston College died on Monday, according to ESPN. He was 31 years old. Medical personnel was called Monday to the Hayes home in Boston where he was pronounced dead, according to a law enforcement official. No other details about the death were disclosed.

Hayes was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round back in 2008. Two years later, Hayes helped Boston College win its second straight national title, scoring 13 goals with 22 assists in 42 games. He made his NHL Debut in December 2011 with the Chicago Blackhawks. He also spent time with the Boston Bruins later in his career.

Boston College Hockey is heartbroken over the passing of Jimmy Hayes. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Hayes family. pic.twitter.com/2nL59U6Fgs — BC Hockey (@BCHockey) August 23, 2021

"The Boston Bruins are heartbroken by the passing of Dorchester native and former Bruin Jimmy Hayes," the statement read. "Our thoughts are with his wife Kristen, his sons Beau and Mac, and the entire Hayes family during this very difficult time."

Hayes also played for the Florida Panthers and New Jersey Devils before finishing out his hockey career with the American Hockey League (AHL). He played in a total of 334 NHL games and scored 54 goals with 55 assists. Hayes' younger brother, Kevin, currently plays for the Maple Leafs.

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Jimmy Hayes. His warm personality made an immediate impact in the locker room and with our fans. We’re proud of the memories he made in Chicago, including making his NHL debut in 2011. Sending our thoughts and prayers to his family❤️ pic.twitter.com/gP8357luB9 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 23, 2021

"I'm devastated to learn of the passing of my friend Jimmy Hayes," Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron said in a statement, per NHL.com. "It was a pleasure getting to know Jimmy, and he was such a joy to be around both on and off the ice. I'll always remember his big smile - he was so positive and full of life. I'm going to really miss that. We've lost a great person. My family and I send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Kristen, their two young boys, his brother Kevin, and the rest of his family during this difficult time."