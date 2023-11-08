Booker T Brands '90s WWE Superstar as 'Lying, Lowdown Piece of You-Know-What'

Booker T has a big problem with a former WWE Superstar. The WWE legend talked about Ahmed Johnson on the Hall of Fame podcast and did not have nice things to say about him. Booker worked with Johnson during their time in WCW before the company was bought by WWE.

"I saw Ahmed Johnson about two months ago at the airport," Booker said, per Wrestling Inc. "We made eye contact. He looked at me and he smiled, and I turned left and I went to the counter and I proceeded to get on the plane. I didn't even speak to him. ... He's a notorious, lying, lowdown piece of you-know-what."

Booker's comments were sparked by what Johnson recently said about his time in WCW. The former Intercontinental Champion said that Booker's brother and tag team partner, Stevie Ray asked him to be his tag team partner as a favor because he was having issues with Booker at the time. Booker pushed back and they detailed his issues with Johnson, who also said that Booker never liked him because he became close to Stevie Ray while Booker was serving time in prison.

One of the things Booker says Johnson is lying about is his training at Booker's wrestling school in the early 2000s. "[I've known him] since I was 25 years old," Booker said. "I had no heat with him in WCW, but he said he tried to sabotage my career in WCW by going out and having a match with me and purposefully going out and trying to make the match as bad as he possibly could because he knew WCW was about to give me a push."

Booker also accused Johnson of lying about playing for the Dallas Cowboys and being in a gang. The former world champion also reflected on a time in wrestling school when he and Johnson (real name Tony Norris) got into a disagreement because Johnson wanted to practice powerbomb, and Booker said no.

Johnson didn't have lasting success in WCW or WWE, and Booker explained why, which was because of his actions. "There's a reason why there's not a lot of people that have a whole lot of good things to say about Tony Norris," Booker explained. "Just about every wrestler you talk to is going to say almost the exact same thing, verbatim."