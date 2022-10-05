Bobby Wagner 'Monday Night Football' Tackle: Fan Files Police Report

The fan that was tackled by Bobby Wagner on Monday Night Football is taking action. According to TMZ Sports, the man who ran onto the field with pink smoke has filed a police report over the incident. He reportedly went to the Santa Clara Police Department on Tuesday after being tackled by the star linebacker during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

The organization Direct Action Everywhere took credit for the scene and told TMZ Sports that the police report stems from a "blatant assault" by two Rams players. The other Rams player that helped bring down the fan was Takkarist McKinley. During the game, two protesters jumped the railing of Levi's Stadium during the second quarter armed with pink smoke bombs. The other protester, a woman, was taken down before she could get to the field. The man was able to run across the field before being taken down by Wagner and McKinley. The man was identified as Alex Taylor, and the woman was identified as Allison Fluty.

The #Rams best play of the night. Flatten the fan on the field. pic.twitter.com/SWvZrJesCM — Bad Fishy (@BFN3000) October 4, 2022

After the incident, Wagner explained why he tackled the fan. "That's not making a play," Wagner said per ESPN. "That's just keeping it safe. You don't know what that fan got or what they're doing. You see it all the time, and we don't know what they're carrying in their pockets. It's whatever that little smoke stuff is, but that s— could be dangerous. One of the guys on the other side, it looked like he got hurt, and security looked like he was struggling, so I was frustrated, so I took it out on him."

Direct Action Everywhere was excited with the exposure it received from the incident. The organization told Newsweek: "We're very happy with the outcome of the demonstration. "Sensational content like a protester getting tackled by an all-pro NFL linebacker draws lots of attention. While plenty of that attention is pretty superficial, plenty more is not. "We saw the biggest spike ever to our RightToRescue.com website, where the public can hear about an unconscionably unjust reality. Ordinary people don't want animals to suffer, and don't want whistleblowers who rescue sick piglets to go to prison, so they overwhelmingly support Paul and Wayne."