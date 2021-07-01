Bobby Bonilla Day: Everything to Know
July 1 is a day sports fans know very well. It's on this day that former MLB star Bobby Bonilla gets a check from the New York Mets despite not playing since the 2001 season, which fans call "Bobby Bonilla Day". Bonilla gets paid a little over $1 million a year from the Mets, and it will that be that way for another 14 years.
While it might not be good to pay a former player $1 million a year, the Mets are embracing it. "I think it's a wonderful thing that Steve and the Mets are doing,'' Bonilla told USA Today Sports (per ESPN). "[Mets owner] Steve [Cohen] reached out to me, which was pretty cool. I've known Mr. Cohen for quite a while. We've had dinner together in Greenwich, Connecticut. We have a good relationship. We may do the other things at some point in time, but they came up with this idea, which I think is a wonderful promotion.''
Bonilla, 58, put together a solid career in his 15 MLB seasons. He had two stints with the Mets, one from 1992-1995 and again in 1999. He won a World Series as a member of the Florida Marlins in 1997. Here's a look at everything you need to know about Bobby Bonilla Day.
How Much Does Bonilla Get?
On July 1, the Mets pay Bonilla $1,193,248.20 and that has happened every year starting in 2011. Bonilla will continue to collect checks from the Mets until 2035 when he's 72 years old.
Why and How Did This Happen?
As mentioned by ESPN, the Mets agreed to buy out the remaining $5.9 million on Bonilla's contract. But instead of paying Bonilla $5.9 million, the Mets agreed to make annual payments of nearly $1.2 million for 25 years starting on July 1, 2011, which also includes an 8% interest. At the time, the Mets ownership was invested in a Bernie Madoff account the promised big returns. But that didn't happen.
Bonilla 's Time With the Mets
Bonilla was a good player with the Mets, making the All-Star team in 1993 and 1995. In his five seasons with the Mets, Bonilla hit 95 home runs with 295 RBI's with a .270 batting average. But as well as he played with the Mets, he did most of his damage with his second MLB team.
Bonilla the Pirate
Bonilla spent six seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates and hit 114 home runs with 500 RBIs and a .284 batting average. He was named to the All-Star team four-time and a three-time winner of the Silver Slugger Award.
Why Did the Mets Buy Out Bonilla's Contract
The Mets released Bonilla after the 1999 season due to his lack of production. One of the things that stood out was him sitting the clubhouse playing cards with Rickey Henderson during Game 6 of the 1999 NLCS against the Atlanta Braves. The Mets lost the game in 11 innings.
What Do Fans Think?
Just a friendly reminder that - because of one of the absolute best contracts ever constructed - tomorrow is Bobby Bonilla Day, and every July 1st for the next 14 years. Cha-ching! pic.twitter.com/dY1c5Eonil— Rich Sandera ✈️ (@richsandera) June 30, 2021
Fans have some interesting things to say about the "holiday." One person wrote: "Actually he would have been much wealthier and smarter taking all the money up front and investing it wisely. If Bonilla accepted the one time $5.9 million buyout in 2000 and invested that money with an annual return of 8%, he'd have over $87 million. (5,900,000 * (1.08^35/.08)"
Not the Only One
Bonilla isn't the only former player who has a deferred-money contract. According to ESPN, Ken Griffey Jr. will get $3.59 million from the Cincinnati Reds through 2024 from his nine-year $116 million deal he signed in 2003. Also, Manny Ramierez will earn $24.2 million total for the Boston Red Sox through 2006.