Bobby Bonilla Day: Everything to Know

July 1 is a day sports fans know very well. It's on this day that former MLB star Bobby Bonilla gets a check from the New York Mets despite not playing since the 2001 season, which fans call "Bobby Bonilla Day". Bonilla gets paid a little over $1 million a year from the Mets, and it will that be that way for another 14 years.

While it might not be good to pay a former player $1 million a year, the Mets are embracing it. "I think it's a wonderful thing that Steve and the Mets are doing,'' Bonilla told USA Today Sports (per ESPN). "[Mets owner] Steve [Cohen] reached out to me, which was pretty cool. I've known Mr. Cohen for quite a while. We've had dinner together in Greenwich, Connecticut. We have a good relationship. We may do the other things at some point in time, but they came up with this idea, which I think is a wonderful promotion.''

Bonilla, 58, put together a solid career in his 15 MLB seasons. He had two stints with the Mets, one from 1992-1995 and again in 1999. He won a World Series as a member of the Florida Marlins in 1997. Here's a look at everything you need to know about Bobby Bonilla Day.