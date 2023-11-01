Bob Knight, Legendary College Basketball Coach, Dead at 83

Bob Knight, a legendary college basketball coach who spent most of his career with the Indiana Hoosiers, died on Wednesday. He was 83 years old. The cause of death was not announced, but his family said that Knight died "at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family."

"We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored," Knight's family said. "We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend."

One of the most successful & influential figures in the history of college basketball. pic.twitter.com/6XMvJvcuaB — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 1, 2023

Knight, who turned 83 last week, began his college coaching career in 1963 when he was an assistant coach at Army. He became the head coach in 1965 and led the team to four NIT appearances in six seasons. In 1971, Knight was hired to be the head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers and had one of the most successful runs in college basketball history. During his 29 years as the head coach at Indiana, Knight led the Hoosiers to 11 Big Ten regular season titles, five Final Four appearances and three national championships (1976, 1981, 1987). He was named Naismith Coach of the Year in 1987 and was a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award (1975, 1976, 1989).

Knight left Indiana in 2000 but returned to coaching in 2001, accepting the head coaching position at Texas Tech, Knight was with the Red Raiders for seven seasons and led the team to four NCAA Tournament appearances. In his head coaching career, Knight posted a record of 902-371. He's a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame and College Basketball Hall of Fame.

"I've simply tried to do what I think is best," Knight said at the time, per ESPN. "Regrets? Sure. Just like the song. I have regrets. I wish I could have done things better at times. I wish I would have had a better answer, a better way, at times. But just like he said, I did it my way and when I look back on it, I don't think my way was all that bad." Knight grew up in Ohio and played college basketball at Ohio State. His son, Pat Knight, is currently a scout for the NBA's Indiana Pacers.