‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Hypes up Celtics’ Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum After Perceived Slight From Media

Donnie Wahlberg is a fan of all Boston sports teams and he has a problem with NBA experts not showing love for the Boston Celtics. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are two of the Celtics stars and they are in second place in the Eastern Conference standings. On Instagram, the Blue Bloods star posted a photo of Brown and Tatum which included a quote from Brown talking about playing with his teammate. In the caption, Walhberg took aim at the experts who don’t think Brown and Tatum are not one of the top duos in the league.

“All the preseason talk about “DUO’S” but somehow the so-called “experts” forgot all about this duo?!?! For real?!” Wahlberg wrote.

That led to a number of fans showing support of Wahlberg, Brown and Tatum on the comments section. One fan wrote: “Don’t really follow NBA anymore but u bet ur bottom I’ll watch a Lakers/Celtics game.”

Another fan noticed that Walhberg was at the last Celtics game. The Instagram user wrote, “Love seeing you and your son #Courtside … but the real question is, who has more shoe game????”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DONNIE WAHLBERG (@donniewahlberg) on Dec 9, 2019 at 12:26pm PST

And another fan is all about the Brown and Tatum duo. The fan wrote, “That is a great quote. Hope they keep up this fire and ice.”

Brown and Tatum make a good duo. However, most NBA experts believe that Kemba Walker is the one that gets the team going. In fact, Jason Huber of WFNZ Radio ranked Walker and Tatum as the 10th best duo in the league before the season began.

“The Celtics have a new All-Star point guard in Walker who could be a much better fit in Boston than Kyrie Irving was,” Huber wrote. “Tatum is still an up and coming player in the league and Walker could help the Celtics finally find the identity they’ve been searching for. Tatum and Brown are rising stars and Walker will have a chance to finally prove what he can do on a good team.

When it comes down to it, all three players are averaging 20 points per game and they are making the Celtics a championship contender. So Wahlberg may not be happy with the lack of love the team received during the preseason, but that’s not the case now as they have the second-best record in the NBA.