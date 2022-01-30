‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Reacts to Tom Brady Retirement Rumors

Blue Bloods actor and Massachusetts native Donnie Wahlberg reacted to the Tom Brady retirement rumors by refusing to react. On Saturday, there were reports that Brady planned to retire, but his agent Don Yee said the only way anyone will really know if Brady will retire is if the quarterback says so. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were knocked out of the NFL playoffs last weekend during the divisional round.

“Until [Tom Brady] says he is retiring, then I will not comment on his retirement,” Wahlberg wrote in an Instagram Story message. “Until then, I will do what any [Patriots] fan knows to do… [ignore the noise].” He also added a goat emoji, referencing the fact that many consider Brady to be the greatest quarterback of all time.

Wahlberg wasn’t the only New Kids on the Block member to discuss the Brady rumors over the weekend. Joey McIntyre went all-in on mourning the end of Brady’s career. He went live on Instagram for over five minutes, sharing just how dumbfounded he was. “Had no idea I would be stunned and sat down by this announcement. Surprised by what feels like a sudden decision and surprised by my deep gut reaction,” McIntyre wrote. “Man if this is true then boy were we lucky.”

Later, McIntrye posted a clip on his Instagram Story, showing himself listening to Frank Sinatra songs and toasting to Brady. “Ther only music you should play after that heavy announcement is one Mr. Frank Sinatra,” McIntyre wrote, adding, “Tonight we toast to the greatest… of all time.”

Once it was later revealed that Brady hasn’t officially retired yet, McIntyre said he didn’t care. “And if it ain’t true then I don’t care,” he wrote. “I got my first chance to really pause and be grateful for TB12. And if we get another year of [Tom Brady], then great!! We’re gonna need decades anyway to really digest this unique kind of greatness.”

On Saturday, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington that Brady will retire. Brady’s company TB12 Sports published a tweet that appeared to confirm the decision, but that post was later deleted. Yee also said the only one who will announce Brady’s retirement is the quarterback himself.

“I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future,” Yee said. “Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon.”

Brady, 44, has played 22 seasons in the NFL, spending his first 20 with the New England Patriots and the last two with the Buccaneers. He has won seven Super Bowl championships, more than any single NFL franchise. His 2021 season ended on Jan. 23 when the Los Angeles Rams beat the Bucs 30-27, knocking the team out of the playoffs.