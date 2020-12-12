'Blue Bloods' Star Bridget Moynahan Opens up on Working With 'Icon' Tom Selleck (Exclusive)

✖

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan gets more onscreen time with Tom Selleck than the other stars, as their two characters often clash when difficult issues come up between prosecutors and the police. Selleck and Moynahan have been going toe-to-toe for over a decade, but in a recent interview with PopCulture, Moynahan said she is still awestruck by the opportunity to work with a living legend. Moynahan stars as district attorney Erin Reagan, while Selleck plays her father, Police Commissioner Frank Reagan.

"He's a patriarch of the show and he's a legend, he's an icon, you know, everybody has known him over generations, so it's wonderful," Moynahan said when asked if she felt lucky to work with Selleck for so long. Selleck is "such a talent," and he always takes a moment to "sprinkle some of his wisdom on you," she said.

Moynahan recalled presenting an award to Selleck in Florida, where they showed clips from Selleck's career, which stretches back to the late 1960s. "He's done so much work and yeah he was a total stud," Moynahan joked. "I'm sure if I was... a little bit older, he would have been my man crush for sure. But now he's my dad. So I can't really have a crush on him."

In the Season 11 premiere, Selleck and Moynahan had one of their trademark moments in Frank's office, but it was slightly different this time. While her brother Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) was missing, Erin was afraid he would think poorly of her since they argued the last time they saw each other. Frank assured her that Danny would not focus on a bad memory in his final moments. Thankfully, Danny was found safe at the end of the episode.

Moynahan said the casting of Blue Bloods was perfect, so they found the rhythm quickly. "On the first episode in the pilot, we all met around the family dinner, and we all fell into our familiar roles instantly," Moynahan recalled. "It seemed to just click. So in those kinds of scenes... [Selleck] has... a way of keeping it light sometimes with at the same time, understanding the gravity and again giving out some wisdom."

Moynahan also has a close relationship with Steve Schirripa, who joined Blue Bloods as Detective Anthony Abetemarco in 2015. The actor is best known for his work on The Sopranos, but he fit right in on the set of Blue Bloods. Schirripa also starred in The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Jersey Boys.

Moynahan was "thrilled" producers "found me somebody who not only looks the part but really feels like the part," Moynahan said of Schirripa. "And he's... dropped right into the role, obviously coming from much different notoriety in his previous work. He's great. I mean, we have such an ease with each other that it really doesn't feel like that we're having to work." Fans can see more of Moynahan's work with Schirripa and Selleck on Blue Bloods, which airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.