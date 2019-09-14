Tampa Bay Rays Pitching Prospect Blake Bivens’ Brother-In-Law Charged With Murder

Matthew Bernard, the brother-in-law of Tampa Bay Rays pitching prospect Blake Bivens was officially charged with murder for killing Bivens’ wife, mother-in-law and newborn son according to the Daily Mail. He was charged on Thursday after being on suicide watch. Along with Bernard being charged, new details of the event were released including how Bernard’s aunt found the bodies. The Daily Mail said Bernard went to the aunt’s house first, punched her in the shoulder and then ran away. The aunt then drove to her niece’s house where she heard gunshots and then saw the body of his mother, Joan Bearnard, on the driveway.

Matthew Bernard then ran out into the woods with a rifle. The aunt went into the apartment where she found Bivens’ wife, Emily Bivens and son Cullen on the bed. Police were able to find Matthew hours later, but he took all his clothes off. He was eventually arrested but he was banging his head on the cage in the police vehicle and was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

When Bivens heard the news of the death of his family sent a message to them via Instagram.

“Two days ago my heart was turned to ash. My life as I knew it is destroyed,” he wrote on Facebook and Instagram. The pain my family and I feel is unbearable and cannot be put into words. I shake and tremble at the thought of our future without them.”

Bivens and Emily were high school sweethearts who got engaged four years ago. The two married on Jan. 9, 2016 and welcomed Cullen on June 2018.

“Emily, my sweetheart, you are the best wife and mother this world has ever seen. You made me into the man I am today and you loved me with all of my flaws. You brought our precious baby boy into this world and made our family complete. Your love and kindness changed countless lives, including mine,” he wrote.

Bivens went on to send a message to his son.

“My sweet little boy, dada loves you so much! I can’t breathe without you here. I finally understood what love was when you were born and I would have done anything for you. You have changed my life forever, you are my reason why,” he wrote. “I long to hold the both of you again in heaven. I’m so glad you are with all your Great-grandmothers now, I know they are eating you up. This earth did not deserve either of you; you were just too wonderful to comprehend.”

He also said Joan was the “best mother-in-law anyone could ask for,” and he thanked the Rays organization for their support.