'Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story' Trailer Arrives, Features Greg Finley, Ashley Greene and David Arquette

✖

A new film about streetball legend Jackie Ryan will be available soon, and the trailer has been released. Entertainment Tonight obtained the trailer for Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story, and Greg Finley plays the title character. The film also stars Ashley Greene David Arquette and Michael Rapaport. The trailer can be seen here.

Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story is directed by Danny A. Abeckaser, who previously directed the film Mob Town. "We had to cast actors that could not only act and portray these biographical roles, but also actors who could play basketball," Abeckaser said to ET. "This was important to me as the director in order to be able to shoot this film accurately to tell the story of Jackie Ryan the way I wanted to tell it."

Back in May, Deadline reported Gravitas Ventures claimed the distribution rights to the film which tells the story of Jackie Ryan a streetball player from New York. "I can’t wait for people to see this film, which was a true passion project," Abeckaser said to Deadline at the time. "We spent two years working on the movie behind the scenes and finished production this past fall. To be able to finally debut it on the big screen with Gravitas as our partner, is beyond exciting."

Ryan is considered one of the best players to never play in the NBA. He gained a lot of attention at John Jay High School but would then take his game to East 5th St. Park in Brooklyn where he mastered his craft in street basketball. Ryan is known for his three-point shooting, and former NBA star Chris Mullin called him the best shooter who never played in the league.

''In my 35 years in basketball," Pete Coakley, Ryan's coach at John Jay High School in Brooklyn, said to the New York Times in 2003. ''Jack was the best high school player I ever had — one of the best I ever saw — and the biggest disappointment. He was totally talented and totally wild. But basically, he disappointed everyone who tried to help him in those days."

Finley is known for his work on TV. He appeared in nine episodes of iZombie and was a series regular on The Secret Life of the American Teenager. Fans will get to see him in a different role in Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story, which will be available on Amazon, iTunes and on-demand Oct. 30.