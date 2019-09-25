Reporter Brushes off Getting ‘Death Stare’ From Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick

Dana Jacobson is not mad about getting the “death stare” from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick when she asked a question about Antonio Brown before the game against the New York Jets. Jacobson, who works for CBS and CBS Sports, asked what the final straw with Brown in terms of being released by the team. Belichick simply responded “We’re focused on the Jets today,” and Belichick began to stare her down for a few seconds.

Jacobson saw that a lot of people were reacting to the incident and decided to let everyone know it wasn’t a big deal.

“I did my job yesterday. Coach did his. End of story,” Jacobson wrote. “You know what I didn’t like? Rambling through the start of my Ty Law interview. Wish I could do that over. Social media & sports radio can continue the discussion… I’m going to go get ready for my wedding Saturday.”

It’s clear Belichick was tired of the questions about Brown. Last week, reporters asked about Brown’s status for Sunday before the team decided to cut him.

“I know there are questions about Antonio,” Belichick said. “We take all the situations with our team very seriously. There are some things we’re looking into. I’m not going to comment on any of the off the field situations.”

This was on the heels of Brown allegedly sent “intimidating” text messages to the woman who is accusing him of sexual misconduct. Belichick continued to get questions about Brown and that led to him walking out of the press conference.

“I think I’ve already addressed this … we’re gonna get ready for the Jets here. Happy to answer any football questions. But, the rest of it … I’m done with the rest of it,” he said.

Had Brown not been cut by the Patriots, he would have played on Sunday because the NFL wasn’t ready to suspend him or put on on the Commissioner’s Exempt list. But the team decided to release him on Friday and they have moved on from the situation. As for Brown, he announced on social media he’s done with the NFL and he decided to go back to school. But based on the way the year has been going for Brown, it’s likely something big will happen to him soon.

The Patriots are one of the eight teams in the NFL that are 3-0. They will face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.