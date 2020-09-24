Social Media Blasts Bill Belichick for Disheveled Look During Press Conference
Bill Belichick will likely go down as the greatest head coach in NFL history. However, when it comes to fashion, the New England Patriots coach will be remembered differently. During his press conference on Wednesday, Belichick showed up with a sweatshirt with the sleeves cut off and holes on the shoulders. There were also missing letters, and his hair was a little disoriented. Of course, Belichick isn't worried about his appearance as he's focused is on winning. And with the team coming up short against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night, Belichick is probably not happy about being there.
This weekend, the Patriots are taking on the Las Vegas Raiders, who are one of the surprise teams in the early stages of the NFL season with a 2-0 record. Belichick knows he's going to have his hands full with a team that has talented players on both sides on the ball. However, Cam Newton has played well for the Patriots so far and shouldn't take a step back against the Raiders. In the meantime, social media decided to have fun with Belichick's look as it's something he has worn so many times during his NFL career.
Bill Belichick has broken out his finest threads for his press conference this morning. pic.twitter.com/IrVEx3paW8— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 23, 2020
"Dress not for the job you have, dress for the job you want."— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 23, 2020
So what job does Bill Belichick want? pic.twitter.com/UELHyaGOOU
Bill Belichick was apparently mauled by a bear on his way into work this morning pic.twitter.com/rVsd0zomJQ— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 23, 2020
Bill Belichick looks like he just completed Naked and Afraid. pic.twitter.com/XAdD3bCYru— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 23, 2020
Bill Belichick is all of us.
January 2020 Vs. September 2020 pic.twitter.com/SqWbGBWInQ— Alex Feuz (@AlexFeuz) September 23, 2020
Bill Belichick, this morning: pic.twitter.com/482qJ9vjCu— Boston.com Patriots News (@BDCPatriots) September 23, 2020
Bill Belichick legitimately looks like he lives under a bridge and eats baked beans in a can over a garbage fire for dinner every night pic.twitter.com/HZNVxAjjvd— KFC (@KFCBarstool) September 23, 2020
Cam on Tuesday: “If I hit certain incentives I will be able to dress all the coaches, including Bill Belichick.”
Bill on Wednesday: pic.twitter.com/nR9r86nJpe— Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) September 23, 2020
Bill Belichick in his Tuesday presser vs. Bill Belichick in his Wednesday presser pic.twitter.com/3sWjg9jPIO— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 23, 2020
Bill Belichick is The High Sparrow in Game of Thrones. 😂 pic.twitter.com/QKa90LUWPJ— Fake SportsCenter (@FakeSportsCentr) September 23, 2020
If you didn’t know this was Bill Belichick, how would you assume this gentleman spent his last 24 hours? pic.twitter.com/tQYezWHd2x— Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) September 23, 2020
We have reached peak Bill Belichick pic.twitter.com/TcBpFsv5Su— Tyler Sullivan (@TylerSully) September 23, 2020
Bill Belichick has to live alone during football season. Because no wife is letting this sweatshirt survive. She’s throwing it away and when you ask about it claiming it must have gotten lost in the wash. pic.twitter.com/uvOAeznLe4— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 23, 2020
Bill Belichick has reached the idgaf stage in his breakup with Brady pic.twitter.com/KTxnhG7TfZ— Lydia (@limajuliettango) September 23, 2020