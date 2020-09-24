Social Media Blasts Bill Belichick for Disheveled Look During Press Conference

Bill Belichick will likely go down as the greatest head coach in NFL history. However, when it comes to fashion, the New England Patriots coach will be remembered differently. During his press conference on Wednesday, Belichick showed up with a sweatshirt with the sleeves cut off and holes on the shoulders. There were also missing letters, and his hair was a little disoriented. Of course, Belichick isn't worried about his appearance as he's focused is on winning. And with the team coming up short against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night, Belichick is probably not happy about being there.

This weekend, the Patriots are taking on the Las Vegas Raiders, who are one of the surprise teams in the early stages of the NFL season with a 2-0 record. Belichick knows he's going to have his hands full with a team that has talented players on both sides on the ball. However, Cam Newton has played well for the Patriots so far and shouldn't take a step back against the Raiders. In the meantime, social media decided to have fun with Belichick's look as it's something he has worn so many times during his NFL career.