Ben Jordan, Kentucky Basketball and Baseball Player, Dead at 22

Ben Jordan, a two-sport athlete at the University of Kentucky, has died, according to local reports. He was 22 years old. The news was first reported by Zack Klemme of the Ashland Daily Independent and then confirmed by the school. Jordan played basketball and baseball at Kentucky.

“Our hearts are broken today,” Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari said in a statement. “We learned early this morning that we have lost Ben Jordan. It is difficult for me to express and to put into words what a tragedy it is to lose a young person too early. Ben impacted our team last season in so many ways with his kind heart, big smile and his wonderful personality. He cared so deeply about this place and it means so much to him to be a part of this team.”

According to 247Sports, Jordan played forward on the basketball team and appeared in two games last season. Before joining Kentucky, Jordan was a highly-touted baseball prospect out of West Carter High School in Olive Hill, Kentucky. When he enrolled in Kentucky, Jordan redshirted his freshman year in 2018. He appeared in 10 games in 2019 and pitched 8.2 innings.

“We are devastated to learn of Ben Jordan’s tragic passing last night,” Kentucky baseball coach Nick Mingione said in a statement. “There are no words to express the shock and heartache our team is feeling with the loss of Ben. He was an absolute joy to coach and be around. His coaches, teammates and brothers love him dearly. His smile, his sense of humor and love for this university will never be forgotten. He will be missed beyond measure.”

This past summer, it was announced that Jordan would not return to the basketball team and instead focus on baseball. He was expected to be a big part of the Wildcats’ bullpen for the upcoming baseball season.

“Like so many others in the state of Kentucky, basketball has been a part of my life since I was just a kid,” Jordan said after joining the basketball team. “When the opportunity presented itself to join the UK basketball team, I wanted to go into it with an open mind, especially since I stepped away from the sport to focus on baseball. After a couple of days of practice, it’s clear to me that this is something I want to commit to. Baseball has been and will remain my top priority, but I’m excited about the opportunity and the challenge of competing in two sports I love to play.”