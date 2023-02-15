Belgian Soccer Player Arne Espeel Dead at 25

Arne Espeel, a Belgian soccer player who was a member of the amateur team Winkel Sports B, died on Saturday, according to multiple reports. Espeel, who played goalkeeper, saved a penalty when, just moments later, he fell to the ground while dealing with an apparent medical emergency. First responders attempted to revive him, but Espeel was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

"Winkel Sport is in very deep mourning by the sudden death of Arne Espeel," the club said in a statement, per ESPN. "We wish family and friends of Arne our heartfelt condolences in this heavy loss. Football is an afterthought." According to the Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad (per CBS News), more than 1,000 people came to Sint-Eloois-Winkel to pay homage to Espeel. Team manager Patrick Rotsart called the incident a "disaster."

"This is a disaster and a shock to everyone," he said via The Independent. "Arne had been with the club all his life and was very loved. He was a wonderfully sympathetic boy, always in a good mood and willing to help. This is really a heavy blow. First of all for his family and also our entire club." An autopsy was conducted on Monday, but the results have not been made public. The cause of death has not been revealed.

The death of Espeel comes over a month after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was revived on the field. He continues to recover and gave an emotional speech during the NFL Honors show last week.

"My entire life, I felt like God was using me to give others hope and now with a new set of circumstances, I can say he's doing what he's always done," Hamlin said during the speech from the stage at Phoenix Convention Center. "I have a long journey ahead, a journey full of unknowns and a journey full of milestones, but it's a lot easier to face your fears when you know your purpose."