Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins to Face off on Game Show

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are getting ready to face off in a game show. In a preview of a new episode of Arena, the two WWE Superstars are seen taking shots at each other in-between events. Lynch has teamed up with Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler while Rollins has teamed up with Los Angeles Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd. The episode will air on G4's Twitch Channel and WWE's UpUpDownDown YouTube channel on Wednesday, July 27.

Arena is a monthly game show where the world of streamers, celebrities pro athletes and WWE Superstar collide and enter the G4 Arena to hash out their issues in a series of challenges. Arena is hosted by WWE Superstar Xavier Woods and G4 host Gina Darling.

"WWE® is known for delivering quality entertainment to its loyal fan base and we are so excited to partner with them to bring this content to life and spotlight a mix of awesome talent," G4 President Russell Arons, said in a statement. "The G4 network creates a fusion between the worlds of gaming and popular culture. With Arena, we're making a comical collision for fans of WWE, streamers, and celebrities with a monthly series on TV, YouTube and Twitch where rivalries will be resolved once and for all."

"All of our work on UpUpDownDown over the past seven years has brought us to this moment where we will see the wrestling and gaming universes collide, "Woods said. "I'm psyched to partner with G4 and look forward to surprising our UpUpDownDown fans with some new faces in gaming each month."

Lynch and Rollins can be seen on WWE Raw every Monday on the USA Network. But the two are also getting ready for big matches at SummerSlam as Lynch will batter Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship while Rollins will battle Riddle in a singles match. Rollins recently went to Instagram to send the fans a message about he treated them after a workout.

"I love interacting with my fans," Rollins wrote. "You guys are the best. Your continued support of me and the [Black and Brave Wrestling Academy] enterprise is what keeps our collective heart beating strong. Today a couple of young cats saw my wife and me training in the back of the brick and mortar and stopped by to say hello. Unfortunately, I was right in the middle of a loooooong workout. I was very harsh and abrupt in my candor. For that, I apologize. There's no excuse for that. If either you folks who I was short with today are reading this, please come back another time. I'd love to apologize in person."