WWE: Becky Lynch to Appear on Showtime's 'Billions'

Becky Lynch is having a great year, and she's not slowing down anytime soon. On Wednesday, WWE announced the Raw Women's Champion will appear on the Showtime series Billions. Lynch will be featured in the Season 5 premiere, which was confirmed by Billions co-creator and executive producer Brian Koppelman on WWE's The Bump. The fifth season of Billions is set to air May 3. As of now, it's not known what Lynch's role will be in the episode.

"Bobby Axelrod reaches a major milestone," the official episode description states, per Comicbook.com. "Chuck struggles to get his bearings, and he and Wendy (Maggie Siff) navigate a new normal. Tensions are high at Axe Cap now that Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) is back. Axe faces off against new rival Mike Prince (Corey Stoll). Starring Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti." Billions started airing in 2016. For the fifth season, 12 episodes are set to air.

"Emmy and Golden Globe winners Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis star in a complex drama about power politics in the world of New York high finance," the official show description stated. "Shrewd, savvy U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) and the brilliant, ambitious hedge fund king Bobby 'Axe' Axelrod (Lewis) are on an explosive collision course, with each using all of his considerable smarts, power and influence to outmaneuver the other. The stakes are in the billions in this timely, provocative series."

Lynch has been Raw Women's Champion since she won the title at WrestleMania 35 last year. She completed in WrestleMania 36 and defeated Shayna Baszer to retain the championship. This year's WrestleMania was different as there were no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lynch talked to Sports Illustrated about competing in an empty area.

"It’s not the same without the fans there," she said. "But it's not as weird as I would have thought, and that's because we have a job to do–go out there and have the best fight possible. That's the job, so I focused on putting on the best performance I possibly can and tell the best story to make people care, like I always do." Lynch has also won the SmackDown Women's Championship three times in her career. Pro Wrestling Illustrated named Lynch the Most Popular Wrestler and Woman of the Year in 2019.