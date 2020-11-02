Watch Bears' Javon Wims Punch Saints' Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Twice

✖

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims was ejected from Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints for punching Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson twice, which then led to a brawl. In the third quarter of Sunday's game, Wims tapped Gardner-Johnson on the chest and then sucker-punched him. The second time, Wims hit Johnson with an open-handed slap to Gardner-Johnson face mask. Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins attacked Wims before players from both teams came over to break up the fight.

"We talked to him and told him that's not how things go here," Bears coach Nagy said as reported by ESPN. "One of Javon's strengths is character and who he is as a person and he has since apologized but there is no part of that in this game. Again, I still haven't seen it, but from what I heard it is not good. That's now how we roll here and we'll be talking to him."

Javon Wims punches a helmet twice pic.twitter.com/hESxWegifm — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) November 1, 2020

According to Tom Peliserro of the NFL Network, Wims told team officials that Gardner-Johnson spit on him while ripping out his mouthpiece. Gardner-Johnson has his share of on-field incidents and he also punched by his own teammate, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, at practice last month. The league is considering suspending Wims for his actions.

Gardner-Johnson is the same player who got punched by his teammate, #Saints star Michael Thomas, in practice last month. Here’s a breakdown of Sunday’s events, including video of the mouthpiece rip: https://t.co/Pdyk3362Z1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 2, 2020

"We just had to be smart and not allow that to dictate or have a part in the conclusion of the game and who wins or loses," Saints coach Sean Payton said after Sunday's game. "And that just takes discipline, we've got to continue to work on that. And fortunately, it didn't impact any of our players."

Wims, 26, was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round back in 2018 after playing college football at Georgia. In his final season at Georgia, Wims was the Bulldogs' leading receiver, recording 45 receptions for 720 yards. In 28 NFL games, Wims has caught 27 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. Wims' ejection was one of the many issues the Bears dealt with on Sunday. The team lost to the Saints 26-23 in overtime.