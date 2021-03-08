These Baylor Basketball Players' Mullets Are Giving the Internet Life

✖

The Baylor men's basketball team is preparing for the Big 12 Tournament after posting a 21-1 overall record. The team will take center stage during the quarterfinals, which fans can watch with a fuboTV trial, and will put extra emphasis on some incredible hair. Matthew Mayer and Jackson Moffatt will put their mullets on full display for viewers at home.

Mayer and Moffat have sparked several comments online due to their unique hairstyles. The "Mullet Brothers" have performed on the court and shown off their flowing locks. These two men have continued to impress fans on social media. Even those that despise mullets have found time to enjoy the hairstyle while watching basketball.

"Wait just a dang minute. No one told me that 24 for Baylor has a mullet and not just a mullet but a glorious one. Definitely would have gone into my betting decision," former New York Jets center Nick Mangold tweeted. He was one of the many social media users talking more about the mullet than the actual Baylor games.

While there were some basketball fans that were initially hesitant to embrace the mullets, they eventually came around. Some said that the lightning bolts in the side played a major role. Others explained that it was fun watching a dude with a mullet "cook on the court."

Sports fans have long expressed excitement about mullets on players. A quality Kentucky Waterfall often creates conversations about the athletic prowess of the player on which it sits, such as CrossFit Games athlete Justin Medeiros. Even coaches like Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy have sparked comments due to a standout Tennessee Tophat.

One example of a star player with a mullet is retired NFL star, Jared Allen. The defensive end came to prominence as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, racking up quarterback sacks while rocking a fierce mullet. Allen then took his talents to the Minnesota Vikings and released a special shirt highlighting the "Mullet Militia."

One example of a star player with a mullet is retired NFL star, Jared Allen. The defensive end came to prominence as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, racking up quarterback sacks while rocking a fierce mullet. Allen then took his talents to the Minnesota Vikings and released a special shirt highlighting the "Mullet Militia."

It was during this time on the Vikings that Allen provided even more information about the hairstyle. He appeared on MTV Cribs and gave a tour of his Arizona home. Allen explained that he cut his own hair into a mullet and that he even put racing stripes on one side. He added a lightning bolt on the other side. Football fans can relive this episode of Cribs on the Paramount+ streaming app, which users can subscribe to with a free trial.