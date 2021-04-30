Baseball Hall of Famer Banned From MLB After Sexual Misconduct Allegation

✖

A legendary baseball player has been banned from MLB after an investigation into a 2014 sexual misconduct allegation. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that Roberto Alomar, who has been serving as a consultant to the league, has been placed on the ineligible list. Manfred said an independent investigation by an external law firm was conducted into a baseball industry employee's allegation made earlier this year.

"Having reviewed all of the available evidence from the now completed investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Alomar violated MLB's policies, and that termination of his consultant contract and placement on MLB's Ineligible List are warranted," Manfred said as reported by ESPN. "We are grateful for the courage of the individual who came forward. MLB will continue to strive to create environments in which people feel comfortable speaking up without fear of recrimination, retaliation, or exclusion."

MLB didn't disclose additional information on the incident, but Alomar also lost his position as a special assistant with the Toronto Blue Jays, who said they will cut all ties with the Baseball Hall of Famer. Alomar was a member of the Blue Jays from 1991-1995 and helped the team win two World Series.

"The National Baseball Hall of Fame was shocked and saddened to learn of the news being shared today about Roberto Alomar," Hall of Fame chairman Jane Forbes Clark said in a statement. "When he was elected to the Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers' Association of America in the Class of 2011, Alomar was an eligible candidate in good standing. His plaque will remain on display in the Hall of Fame in recognition of his accomplishments in the game, and his enshrinement reflects his eligibility and the perspective of the BBWAA voters at that time."

Alomar is a member of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame. The organization said it would not revoke his status as inductee but did ban him from future events and would no longer be associated with him or his foundation. Alomar released a statement and said he was "disappointed, surprised and upset" with the news but understands "why Major League Baseball has taken the position they have."

Alomar played in the big leagues for 17 years and was a member of the Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamond Backs. In his career, Alomar was a 12-time All-Star and the 10-time Gold Glove winner.