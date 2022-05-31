Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter Officially Joins Twitter and Instagram
Derek Jeter has joined the cool kids. On Tuesday, the Baseball Hall of Famer officially joined Twitter and Instagram, and he already has close to 150,000 followers. In his first tweet, Jeter responded to a tweet from 2014. In his first Instagram post, Jeter gave an introduction on what he will be posting on the social media platform.
Jeter, 47, is one of the best shortstops in MLB history. He spent his entire career with the New York Yankees (1995-2014) and helped the team win five World Series titles. Jeter was selected to play in the All-Star game 14 times and was named World Series MVP in 2000. He won the Silver Slugger Award five times, the Gold Glove Award five times and was the Yankees captain from 2003 to 2014.
"I was, you know, as far back as I can remember, I was a Yankee fan," Jeter said in an interview with ESPN in 2017. "My mom's got 13 brothers and sisters, and every summer I'd spend at my grandparents' house in New Jersey. My grandmother was a huge Yankee fan. So, I would sit up at night with her and watch the games. And that's where the love affair came about with the Yankees." Here's a look at Jeter's first tweets, his first Instagram post and the reactions.
First Tweet
Looks like I’ve officially run out of excuses. https://t.co/DQwmgjU9jW— Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) May 31, 2022
One fan said: "THE GOAT. You were my first ever celebrity crush as a kid I grew up wearing your number and looking up to you. I still love you king and wish you and your family good health and love."
Ralph Tresvant
It’s my hair but it’s a shag… a Ralph Tresvant shag. https://t.co/M55MMeyBVk— Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) May 31, 2022
Another fan said: "Yo now that you have no affiliation w the marlins anymore can u give MLB the show your NIL rights bro we tryna use a Jeter Diamond dynasty card.
First Video
Hey @markwahlberg, let me know if you need an extra in the next movie. #FanTweets @Twitter @TwitterSports pic.twitter.com/eqWff5C5bi— Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) May 31, 2022
One Twitter user responded: "You were my fav player. You probably don't remember this but my old assistant and her friends hung with you and other players at your Summer house in NJ in early 2000s. She showed me a pic of you lounging in yellow trunks and called her friend as proof."
First Instagram Post
One fan wrote: "Funny, you never pissed anyone off when you played, can't wait to see how long it takes for you to be attacked. Old line, even if you were make everyone happy, someone is not going to like it."
Alex Rodriguez
Welcome to Twitter, Captain! #2 https://t.co/74JMRqbP7h— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) May 31, 2022
One person said: "now I'm not saying you two should make up (publicly), buy a baseball team together, and become business partners... buttttt.."
New York Yankees
Hey Yankees Fans! Let's welcome #TheCaptain to Twitter! @derekjeter 👊 pic.twitter.com/VqaomxaEu5— New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 31, 2022
One fan responded: "I would've thought that one of the best things about being Derek Jeter is not having a Twitter account."
MLB
New account, who dis?
Show some re2pect and follow #TheCaptain @DerekJeter. pic.twitter.com/x1HDoyeCVO— MLB (@MLB) May 31, 2022
And this fan wrote: "I have respect for Jeter. But he no longer plays baseball so we shouldn't follow his words because he was never a captain just normal player we should follow mvp of baseball last year [Bryce Harper] he is 25x better then Jeter and that my friends is a cold hard fact."