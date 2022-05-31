Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter Officially Joins Twitter and Instagram

Derek Jeter has joined the cool kids. On Tuesday, the Baseball Hall of Famer officially joined Twitter and Instagram, and he already has close to 150,000 followers. In his first tweet, Jeter responded to a tweet from 2014. In his first Instagram post, Jeter gave an introduction on what he will be posting on the social media platform.

Jeter, 47, is one of the best shortstops in MLB history. He spent his entire career with the New York Yankees (1995-2014) and helped the team win five World Series titles. Jeter was selected to play in the All-Star game 14 times and was named World Series MVP in 2000. He won the Silver Slugger Award five times, the Gold Glove Award five times and was the Yankees captain from 2003 to 2014.

"I was, you know, as far back as I can remember, I was a Yankee fan," Jeter said in an interview with ESPN in 2017. "My mom's got 13 brothers and sisters, and every summer I'd spend at my grandparents' house in New Jersey. My grandmother was a huge Yankee fan. So, I would sit up at night with her and watch the games. And that's where the love affair came about with the Yankees." Here's a look at Jeter's first tweets, his first Instagram post and the reactions.