Barry Orton, Wrestler and Uncle to Randy Orton, Dead at 62

✖

The wrestling world has lost an important figure. Randall Barry Orton, the uncle of WWE's Randy Orton, has passed away at the age of 62. Orton's cause of death has not been revealed.

According to Figure Four Online, Orton wrestled under several different names during his career, including Barry Orton, Berry Orton, Barry O, Superstar Barry O, and the masked Zodiak. Orton had two different stints in the WWF, both as a wrestler and a TV talent. He spent 1985 and 1986 in these roles before a stint in prison. He returned to WWF in 1990 and 1991 while fulfilling a similar role.

Just heard from Bob Johnson in Calgary that Barry Orton passed away .. he was a great talent in his own right .. Condolences to all his family ... pic.twitter.com/9AjZYOdg84 — Rip Rogers (@Hustler2754) March 20, 2021

"Sorry to hear of the death of friend and fellow Las Vegan Barry Orton," said Mike Tenay, former wrestling commentator. "Barry O was a very underrated in ring talent. His accounts of the WWF sex scandal quite honestly put my Wrestling Insiders national radio show on the map. 1992 yet memories of his compelling story remain. RIP.

During his wrestling career, Orton teamed with Hector Guerrero to capture America's tag team championship. He also partnered with his brother Bob and held the Southeastern tag team championship with ICW. Orton similarly had a role in Jim Crockett Promotions while working as a member of the Masked Assassins.

While Orton captured several championships during his wrestling career, he made bigger headlines for talking about alleged sexual harassment. Orton claimed that Terry Garvin, who worked in Talent Relations with Pat Patterson, tried to sexually harass him on a car ride in the 1970s. He was one of the many men that claimed Garvin tried to get them to perform sexual acts on him with promises of upward movement in the company.

Following these claims, Orton made several appearances on shows with Phil Donahue, Larry King, and Geraldo Rivera. He also had two confrontations with Vince McMahon including one where the WWE head reportedly sat a few feet away from Orton and other accusers while "glaring at them." Orton's WWE career came to an end in 1991, forcing him to seek employment elsewhere.

Going under the name of Barrymore Barlow, Orton transitioned from the wrestling ring to a minor career in acting. He appeared in such projects as Mission Idiot, Timecollapse, Killer's Mind, and Honeymoon in Vegas. According to IMDB, Orton even spent time working as a bodyguard for the late Sam Kinison, a stand-up comedian and musician.