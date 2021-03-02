Randy Orton Blasts Soulja Boy for Calling Wrestling Fake, Tells Him to 'Step Up'

✖

Randy Orton has a big problem with Soulja Boy. The 40-year-old WWE Superstar went to Twitter to blast Soulja Boy for calling pro wrestling fake. Orton explained what wrestlers do on a daily basis before telling the 30-year-old rapper to try it.

"Fake? Dare this p— to step up," Orton wrote. "He don't like movies? Consider us actors that do stunts, without pads 200 days a year and don’t b— when we get surgically repaired and come right back. Consider us 100 times tougher then anyone you’ve come across. Ain't nuthin but a b— a—..." Soulja had a response of his own, indicating he could hang in the pro wresting world.

"Do u know who the f— I am," Soulja Boy wrote. "I’ll bring the REAL to wrestling don’t play with me. Randy Ortonnnnnnnn??????????" From there, Orton responded by challenging Soulja Boy to come into a WWE ring.

"Crank that’ came out in ‘07 you had a hell of a year," Orton wrote. "Serious $. Hats off to ya my dude. Here’s the thing tho... I like rap. I bump that shit all day whether it’s tunechi, meek, JZ...but you call what I do to survive, fake? F— that. Come to my world and say that. Dare ya." Soulja Boy wasn't going to let that slide without a response.

"If you mad because I spit facts just say that," he stated. "What you do is FAKE and I stand on that. What I do is REAL. Come to your world? Lol welcome to Soulja World." In the final tweet, Orton continued to challenge Soulja Boy to see if he can really hang with the WWE Superstars.

"U spittin facts?" Orton asked. Seems like all you spittin is the same mess you rap about. Nut. Clear your throat my dawg, and be there. Enough talk. Back it up." With WrestleMania just a little over a month away, could we see Orton vs. Soulja Boy in the biggest WWE event of the year? Not likely as Orton will likely face "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. However, if Soulja Boy does decide he wants to get involved in WWE, Orton will likely make sure to introduce him to his RKO finishing move.