Barry Bonds Reveals Birth of Grandson Enzo

Former San Francisco Giants star Barry Bonds is celebrating a new addition to the family. He recently posted a photo on Instagram showing a newborn. He revealed that the child was his grandson, Enzo Lamar Bonds.

The first photo on Instagram showed little Enzo wrapped up in a blanket and holding his finger in his mouth. Bonds also posted a later update that showed the child wearing a "house divided" shirt. There was a San Francisco 49ers logo on one side and a Las Vegas Raiders logo on the other. "Mommy love the 49er. Daddy loves the Raiders. I love the 49ers. But we all love Enzo," Bonds wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

"Now that you’re a grandpa- I feel really old- seems like not too long ago you were still playing!" one fan commented on Instagram after seeing little Enzo. Several others weighed in and said that the child is adorable. They called Enzo the next home run leader and told Bonds to enjoy the special time with the newborn.

Enzo's birth is not the only exciting big news for Bonds in recent weeks. He recently learned that he has another opportunity to be enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The Baseball Writers' Association of America released the 2021 ballot on Nov. 16 and provided one more opportunity for voters to select Bonds for induction.

There were 11 new names joining the 14 holdovers from the 2020 ballot that also featured Derek Jeter. However, three names, in particular, headlined the list. Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling were the biggest potential options on the ballot. They previously finished just behind Jeter and Larry Walker, failing to reach the required 75% mark.

Schilling was third on the ballot, receiving 278 of 397 votes. These numbers gave him 70% of the vote, 20 votes shy of earning enshrinement. Clemens received 242 votes (61%) while Bonds had 241 (60.7%).

A 14-time All-Star, Bonds is only eligible for enshrinement for two more years. His name will no longer be on the ballot beyond the 2022 vote, forever ending his opportunity to become a Hall of Famer. However, 2021 could be his best opportunity considering that the 11 newcomers "face slim odds" to receive 75% of the vote.

Voting for the Baseball Hall of Fame will be announced on Jan. 26, revealing whether Bonds will enter the Hallowed Halls. If he — or anyone else — receives the required 75% of the vote, they will be inducted on July 25 alongside Jeter and Walker. The two men were voted into the Hall of Fame in 2020 but had to wait one year for their ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For now, however, Bonds will enjoy time with little Enzo.