Barry Bonds Reacts After Dusty Baker Finally Wins World Series as Manager

Dusty Baker has finally done it as he has won his first World Series title as a manager. And one of his former players, Barry Bonds, went to Instagram to send Baker a message for getting a title that he has been chasing since he became a manager in 1993.

"Words can't express how happy I am for [Dusty Baker] tonight," Bonds wrote. "Congrats friend – you deserve it and I hope you enjoy every moment!" Baker solidified his legacy when he led the Houston Astros to a World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. He is the third Black manager to win it all and the oldest manager (73) to win the World Series along with being the first Black manager to win 2,000 career games. Baker is also one of two individuals in MLB history to produce 1,800 hits as a player and 1,800 wins as a manager, according to CNN. Additionally, he's one of six individuals since 1969 to win a World Series as a player and manager, according to MLB.com.

"Well, I thought about it a lot," Baker said, per MLB.com. "I tried not to dwell on it, but tried to have faith and perseverance and knowing that with the right team and the right personnel and right everything that this is going to happen. Had this happened years ago, I might not even be here. So maybe it wasn't supposed to happen so that I could hopefully influence a few young men's lives and their families and a number of people in the country through showing what perseverance and character can do for you in the long run."

Baker became the manager of the Astros in 2020 after A.J. Hinch was fired for his involvement in the sign-stealing scandal. The Astros reached the World Series last year but lost to the Atlanta Braves. Baker was also the manager of the Washington Nationals (2016-2017), Cincinnati Reds (2008-2013), Chicago Cubs (2003-2006) and San Francisco Giants (1993-2002). Bonds and Baker joined the Giants in the same year and the two led the team to the World Series in 2002 only to lose to the Anaheim Angels (now Los Angeles Angels). Baker was an MLB player from 1968-1986 and won a World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He spent the majority of his career with the Dodgers and Atlanta Braves.