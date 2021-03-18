Barack Obama Makes Big Predictions on NCAA Tournaments

✖

March Madness is here, which means it's time for Barack Obama to make his picks in each tournament. The former President of the United States released his March Madness bracket on Thursday, revealing who he thinks will win the men's and women's 2021 NCAA Basketball Championship.

In an Instagram post, Obama wrote: "Like many of you, I’m looking forward to some good games—and a few upsets—in this year’s March Madness tournament." For the men's side of the tournament, Obama picked Gonzaga, Michigan, Baylor and Illinois to reach the Final Four. He then has Gonzaga playing Illinois in the championship game with Gonzaga earning the win. If that happens the Bulldogs would be the first team in 45 years to win a title in an undefeated season.

"I'd say the biggest thing is just continuity. I've had the same athletic director (Mike Roth) the entire time I've been at Gonzaga. He's been a partner with me through this time," Gonzaga coach Mark Few said when appearing on ESPN this week. "My staff has changed over a little bit but stayed relatively the same. And then just an overall cooperative effort of growth — never being happy with where we're at, and the school and everybody's been involved with that, all the way up to the trustees, and heck, the community."

As for the women's side, Obama has Stanford, Maryland, Baylor and North Carolina State in the Final Four. He then picks Stanford and Baylor to play in the finals with Baylor holding the trophy when it's all said and done. Baylor, the defending champs, is looking to win its fourth title in school history. The first came in 2005 when the team went 33-3.

“Staying home in Texas is a good thing,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said who has been with the school for 20 seasons. “It’s good for the state. It’s good for women’s basketball in our state. You just wish there was not a limit on the number of people who could see it. We went to San Antonio in 2010. That was Britney Griner and that group’s freshman year. We actually lost in the semifinals to UConn, who had Tina Charles and that crew … It’s certainly going to be different this year."

