Baker Mayfield Becomes Ambassador for Wellness Company Beam

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has the city of Cleveland buzzing as the Cleveland Browns are currently 4-1, their best start since 1994. It's important for the Browns quarterback to stay healthy, which is why he is the newest ambassador for beam, a THC-free CBD and wellness brand built by two former professional athletes, Matt Lombardi and Kevin Moran. Mayfield joins a roster that includes former NASCAR star Danica Patrick, PGA pro golfer Billy Horshchel, Crossfit Games champion Matthew Fraser and five-time Iron Man Eric Hinman.

After discovering beam, Mayfield wanted to have a better understanding of the products and benefits of CBD. It led to him connecting with the beam to test the products first-hand and experience CBD himself. He began using the products daily and now sees improvements to his sleep and recovery regimens. Along with being an ambassador, Mayfield's venture fund, Camwood Ventures has invested in the brand.

Beam could be a big reason why Mayfield has led to the Browns to a very hot start. In five games, the Oklahoma alum has completed 61 percent of his passes while throwing for 976 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. After the Browns' win over the Colts this past Sunday, Mayfield told reporters the team still has a long way to go.

"We have to continue to improve," he said on the team's official website. "A lot to learn from this film, especially on my part. Have to continue to get better and put us in positions to win. There were two turnovers today. Not good enough. A lot of missed completions out there and a lot of guys that were open so have to continue to better." Mayfield realizes said he needs to play better in order for the Browns to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2002. In the win against the Colts, Mayfield completed just 56 percent of his passes and threw two touchdown passes with two interceptions.

"I said it after the game on the field, I think that was the worst game I have played out of the five so far. I have to get better," Mayfield stated. "A lot to learn from, but we learned on that defense and we got the yards when we needed it. The good thing about it is we do not have to learn from a loss – we can get better after a win. Just the mindset of trying to be just a bunch of big hairy American winning machines is important."