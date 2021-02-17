Australian Open: How to Watch Serena Williams vs. Naomi Osaka Semifinal Matchup

✖

The Australian Open is winding down, and two of the best players in the world will face off in the semifinals. Serena Williams will take on Naomi Osaka, and it will be the fourth time the two will battle on the tennis court. The match will take place Wednesday night at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN 2.

Williams, who hasn't won a grand slam title since 2017, knew she was going to be asked about Osaka after winning her quarterfinal match against Simona Halep. Tennis fans remember when Williams and Osaka battled at the US Open finals in 2018 which turned into chaos. Osaka won the match, but fans were booing towards the end of the contest due to Williams receiving three code violations.

SERENA VS. NAOMI Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka are set to face each other in the Australian Open semifinal Must-watch TV 🍿 pic.twitter.com/IXJ4d9dOfY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 16, 2021

Williams said she is inspired by Osaka for what she has done on and off the court. She also said: "I've been watching her and I'm sure she's been watching me, and I feel like this is such a good opportunity for me to keep doing my best." Both athletes are hungry for another title. For Williams, she is seeking her 24th championship, which would tie her for the most all-time. Since returning after giving birth in 2018, Williams has played in four finals, including the 2018 US Open.

Osaka is looking to win her fourth title in her short career. Her last win came in September 2020, which was the US Open, and if she wins the Australian Open, she would have the third most grand slam titles on tour behind active players - trailing just Williams and Serena's sister Venus who has seven.

"I always watch Serena's matches anyways," Osaka told reporters after winning her quarterfinal match on Tuesday. "Normally I never look at my draw, but everyone's told me about my draw here so I kind of had no choice but to know who my next opponent is. But [it's] definitely going to be really fun." Osaka won the Australian Open in 2019 and also won the US Open twice (2018, 2020). Williams has won every grand slam championship at least three times.