Auburn Intercepts Alabama Pass and Returns It for a Touchdown in Wild Play

Saturday afternoon, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers faced off in the annual Iron Bowl with pride and bragging rights on the line. Nick Saban‘s team was also looking to keep its College Football Playoffs hopes alive with a victory. However, there was one key play in the third quarter that turned heads due to its wild nature.

Facing a first-and-goal from the two-yard line and holding a 31-30 lead over a rival, Alabama was ready to score a touchdown to increase its advantage in this critical game. Mac Jones dropped back and threw a pass toward running back Najee Harris. However, he was unable to make the reception and saw the ball bounce off his back. Linebacker Zakoby McClain was in the right place at the right time and was unable to intercept the pass.

McClain grabbed the ball in the end zone and raced untouched all the way back to the opposing end zone. He scored a touchdown and gave Auburn the lead while the rest of the world reacted to the jaw-dropping moment. Many people simply wondered how it was even possible that this interception came to pass.

HOW DID THIS JUST HAPPEN!???!?!?! pic.twitter.com/lyJ2tkj465 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 30, 2019

Following the interception, Auburn took a 37-31 lead over Alabama, making an upset victory possible. Although the Crimson Tide did later roll back and retake the lead. The back-and-forth battle continued with Alabama holding a 38-37 advantage in the third quarter.

Interestingly enough, fans on Twitter wanted to add a reminder that this wasn’t the first time that an Auburn player took the football 100-plus yards for a touchdown. The previous incident occurred on Nov. 30, 2013. Alabama attempted a game-winning 57-yard field goal, but the kick was short.

Defensive back Chris Davis waited at the back of the end zone, where he caught the errant kick and raced untouched all the way for the game-winning touchdown return. This play became known as the Kick Six and has become a source of despair for Crimson Tide fans.

While the interception by McClain didn’t deliver the victory via a game-winning play as the Kick Six did back in 2013, but it did provide considerable excitement for the Auburn fans in attendance. Although that was short-lived due to the Crimson Tide taking back control in the third quarter.

Photo Credit: Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty