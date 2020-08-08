Aubrey Huff Mocks LeBron James' Outfits, But Fans Aren't Having It

Former San Francisco Giants player Aubrey Huff recently drew attention with a tweet criticizing certain clothing choices. He posted photos of Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James wearing a suit with shorts instead of pants and carrying a purse. "Young men this is not how a man is supposed to dress. Carrying a purse is not cool," Huff tweeted, prompting a multitude of responses on social media.

When Twitter users saw Huff's tweet, they responded with a variety of comments. Some agreed with the former MLB player and expressed the opinion that James and other top athletes don't know how to dress. A vocal majority, however, opted for a different route. They strongly disagreed with Huff's opinion and began making several comments about him and his career. Some mentioned the time that he wore his wife's red thong while others posted photos of purple trousers and a cream suit jacket.