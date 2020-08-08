Aubrey Huff Mocks LeBron James' Outfits, But Fans Aren't Having It
Former San Francisco Giants player Aubrey Huff recently drew attention with a tweet criticizing certain clothing choices. He posted photos of Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James wearing a suit with shorts instead of pants and carrying a purse. "Young men this is not how a man is supposed to dress. Carrying a purse is not cool," Huff tweeted, prompting a multitude of responses on social media.
When Twitter users saw Huff's tweet, they responded with a variety of comments. Some agreed with the former MLB player and expressed the opinion that James and other top athletes don't know how to dress. A vocal majority, however, opted for a different route. They strongly disagreed with Huff's opinion and began making several comments about him and his career. Some mentioned the time that he wore his wife's red thong while others posted photos of purple trousers and a cream suit jacket.
Say the dude dressed like this pic.twitter.com/34KuJIY5YQ— Reds (@Reds97527861) August 2, 2020
This you? pic.twitter.com/4fAkoaqXmB— Clint Peterson (@Clintonite33) August 2, 2020
LeBron at age 35: 25 points 10 assists 7.5 rebounds.
Aubrey at age 35: .192 average. 1 homer. 7 RBI pic.twitter.com/sOfO49KoWK— Snuffjuice (@enohp660) August 3, 2020
But, young men, it IS cool to wear red panties... pic.twitter.com/3bJXVNBKSa— A Becky's Guide to Black Lives Matter™ (@KaYa67677) August 3, 2020
Don’t ever talk about masculinity again, look at that pose. pic.twitter.com/32tpMi0dYO— Go Birds! (@ThisIsMy_AtName) August 3, 2020
Dude with a girl name thinks greatest male athlete alive is insufficiently masculine.— Ryan Baumann (@rybaumann) August 3, 2020
Hi. From the UK, would appreciate some help here. Obviously I know who LeBron James is, but never heard of Aubrey Huff?— Jimp Lowe (@JimpLowe) August 3, 2020
Thank you Aubrey, for showing us how to be masculine! As a zero time All-Star, you really showed 16-time All-Star and 4-time MVP 6’9 250lb billionaire LeBron James what it means to act like a man! Thank you for leading by example! pic.twitter.com/yoLH4IfqVo— Andrew Sweeney (@CoachSweeneyXC) August 2, 2020
If lebron is not masculine, I dont know who is! pic.twitter.com/B3qN4VW8xa— Rahul Gaur (@GaurRhl91) August 3, 2020
Says the man named Aubrey— jesse valentine (@Jesse322) August 3, 2020
you look like you’ve been going through a midlife crisis that’s been getting progressively worse since 2008 pic.twitter.com/eBBIoP6hvT— robby (@robbnich) August 2, 2020
LeBron James is secure enough about himself to dress however he wants to dress. Aubrey Huff... clearly a different story.— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 2, 2020
LeBron James is a
- 3x NBA champ
- 3x Finals MVP
- 4x MVP
- 16x All-Star
- Worth nearly HALF A BILLION dollars
Aubrey Huff is
*checks notes*
Shit, I’ve got nothing. https://t.co/CdY9cOEaP3— Aaron @ 🏡 (@AaronGrisham247) August 3, 2020
Wait, Aubrey Huff was literary wearing his wife’s red thong under his baseball uniform but wants to clown LeBron James for his “feminine” fashion choices? Chile, bye pic.twitter.com/0ztYGoTUWT— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) August 3, 2020