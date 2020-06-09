Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan Says Colin Kaepernick 'Should Have Every Opportunity' to Play in the NFL

✖

Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent and Matt Ryan would love to see him back in the NFL. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback and 2016 NFL MVP spoke to reporters on Tuesday and said Kaepernick "should have every opportunity" to continue his NFL career. Kaepernick, who spent his entire career with the San Francisco 49ers, has been out of the league since the end of the 2016 season after protesting the entire year by kneeling during the national anthem.

"I think [the NFL] referenced that they have made mistakes in terms of how they've handled peaceful protests and players voicing their opinions," Ryan said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN. "I think they've recognized that they've made mistakes there. And as far as Colin being back in the league, I think he should have every opportunity to. He created awareness for a situation that, it's taken some time, but people are becoming more active in terms of their response to it.

Ryan continued: "I think, from that standpoint, his protest is being heard at this point, but it's taken too long. But I think he should have every opportunity to have a job and to have a spot at this point." Ryan knows all about what Kaepernick can do on the field. The two faced off against each other in the NFC Championship game in 2013, and the 49ers were to come away with a win after being down 17 points in the first half. The 49ers lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the Super Bowl that year, but Kaepernick proved to be a solid NFL starting QB.

It might be challenging for Kaepernick to return since he's been out of action for three full seasons, but Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Moon believes the Seattle Seahawks should sign him based on his knowledge of the NFC West. "They know what he can do as a player cause they've been against him many times in the division when he was the starting QB in San Francisco," Moon said. "It's just a matter of whether he still wants to play football. I think the Seahawks style of play fits what he likes to do and I think it would be a good fit if he wants to play football.