Atlanta Braves’ ‘Tomahawk Chop’ Chant Facing Renewed Scrutiny From Native Leaders Amid World Series

The Atlanta Braves are back in the World Series for the first time since 1999, and fans did the “Tomahawk Chop” in the three games that were played in Truist Park. It has led to Native American groups and advocates demanding the Braves eliminate the “chop” symbol and gesture from its branding and game-day traditions.

Per CNN, Crystal EchoHawk, executive director and founder of IllumiNative said the “Tomahawk Chop” is both “racist” and “dehumanizing” for Native people and the team needs to remove it. EchoHawk added the imagery used by the Braves and other sports teams has created a harmful stereotype of Native Americans.

“There’s zero rationale for the team to hold on to this any longer,” EchoHawk said. “I think it says that the franchise is very much a part of perpetuating and condoning racism full stop.” The “Tomahawk Chop” debate has been going on since the Braves started the “chop” in 1991. It was that year when the Braves went from worst-to-first and reached the World Series for the first time since the franchise moved from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966.

Before the start of the 2020 season, the Braves sent a message to season ticket holders about the “chop” celebration. The Braves said the gesture is something they are “working through” with their advisory group. “The chop was popularized by our fans when Deion Sanders joined our team, and it continues to inspire our players on the field,” the statement read. “With that in mind, we are continuing to listen to the Native American community, as well as our fans, players, and alumni to ensure we are making an informed decision on this part of our fan experience.”

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred weighed in on the issue before the start of the World Series between the Braves and the Houston Astros. “It’s important to understand we have 30 markets around the country,” Manfred said, per ESPN. “They’re not all the same. The Braves have done a phenomenal job with the Native American community.” Manfred also said the Native American community in the Atlanta region “is wholly supportive of the Braves program, including the chop. For me, that’s the end of the story.” The “chop” controversy comes as the Washington Football Team changed its name from “Redskins.” Additionally, the former Cleveland Indians have changed their name to the “Guardians.”