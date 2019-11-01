Atlanta Braves Star Freddie Freeman Meets Boy Dressed as Him for Halloween in Adorable Video

Atlanta Braves star first baseman Freddie Freeman enjoyed his Halloween spending time with his wife and son, and when they all went out for trick-or-treating, the three were in for a pleasant surprise. On Oct. 31, the Freeman family ran into a young boy who had a red Braves jersey with the No. 5 on his back, which is Freeman’s number. When the Braves player saw the boy, he asked if he was being him for Halloween, to which the pre-teen said yes. Freeman, turning to his wife, Chelsea who was filming, then asked if he could get a photo with the young fan who agreed while in a daze.

The tender moment, which raked up more than 5,000 retweets and 49,000 likes managed to bring in a plethora of comments from fans and followers of the sport.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I love this so much. You don’t expect your favorite player to be out, like a normal dad, With a ghost hat on his head, Trick or treating with a baby on his hip. Like, ‘who is this guy’, to, ‘NO WAY!’” wrote one fan.

“I can’t imagine how stoked that kid had to be. Just out trick-or-treating, dressed up as your favorite ballplayer – FREDDIE FREEMAN – and WHO SHOULD APPEAR?!” added another.

“You can’t see it in a box score. You can’t see it on Sportscenter. But you can see it in moments like these. On and off the field…Freddie’s an all-timer,” another user chimed in.

The young boy’s mother took to Twitter to comment on the video as well, writing,”This is my son and he was in shock/star-struck that he came face to face with the real Freddie, who could not have been nicer!! Go Braves!”

One fan replied to her, writing: “I’m 54 and I would have been speechless in that situation and I’ve been on-air and interviewed Hall of Famers. Your son did a gr8 job! I hope (Freddie Freeman) was able to sign that jersey for him!”

Freeman is a class-act off the field and respected on the field as well. In 2018, Freeman was one of the big reasons the Braves won the NL East as he recorded a .295 batting average and hit a career-high 38 home runs and a career-high 121 RBIs. Freeman has been with the Braves since 2010 and has recorded 227 home runs, 1,451 hits 805 RBIs and a .293 batting average in his career.