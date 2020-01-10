Astros’ Carlos Correa and His Wife Daniella Caught in Puerto Rico Earthquake, But Are Safe

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and his wife, Daniella, were in a scary situation earlier this week. The couple was in Puerto Rico when earthquakes hit the area on Tuesday morning. Carlos is from Puerto Rico and he told KHOU News they were sleeping when the earthquakes began.

“I was supposed to wake up at 5 a.m. and at 4:24, we wake up and the whole room is shaking, our bed is just moving,” Carlos told KHOU 11 reporter Stephanie Whitfield. “I hear my family yelling.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Once the couple was awake, they rushed out of the house, and once they got outside, they saw tons of frightened people. According to KHOU, a 77-year old man was killed and several people were injured.

“There’s a lot of victims because of the earthquake. People have lost their houses, everything they worked for and they have nothing now,” Correa added.

Along with posting photos on Instagram, Correa went to Twitter to react to the earthquake as he wrote: “Earthquake was insane!! Scariest moment of my life!!” A number of his fans responded to his post as they were happy he and his family are safe.

“Prayers your way for a family and all of Puerto Rico,” one fan wrote.

“Up talking to disaster recovery colleagues on the island,” another fan wrote. “Really hoping damage is minimal and that no one is hurt. Be careful, aftershocks are still strong.”

“Just woke up to the news and was checking to see if you had posted anything,” a third fan tweeted. “So glad you are ok!”

Along with the earthquake, Correa is dealing with the Astros being accused of stealing signs during the 2017 season, the year the team won the World Series. It was reported that the team stole signs during home games with the use of an outfield camera. The MLB is investigating the matter and Correa said has corporated with the league.

“I cooperated with MLB, and that’s something we can’t discuss anymore once we talk to MLB. That’s the end of it,” he said to the Houston Chronicle.

Correa is one of the Astros’ top players. He was named American League Rookie of the Year in 2015 after hitting 22 home runs and 68 RBIs. When the team won the World Series in 2017, Correa was named to the All-Star team. He finished that season with 24 home runs and 84 RBIs.