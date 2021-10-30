Astros vs. Braves World Series Game 4: Time, Channel and How to Watch

Game 4 of the 2021 World Series is tonight, and the Atlanta Braves could take complete control with a win. Last night, the Braves earned a 2-0 victory over the Houston Astros and now have a 2-1 lead in the series. The fourth game of the World Series will start at 8:09 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. It will also stream on FoxSports.com and fuboTV.

The Astros offense looks to bounce back after being shut down in Game 3, They only produced two hits in the loss, and the first hit didn’t come until the eighth inning. Houston knows if they can’t the bats going tonight, their quest to win their second World Series title in five years will be in some serious trouble.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When you haven’t faced a guy, the nod goes to him for a while,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said of Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson who pitched a no-hitter in five innings of work. “He was effectively wild. I mean, he had a 1-to-1 ratio, balls to strikes, and our guys never could zero in on the strikes. It’s no secret they’ve got a good bullpen. So, we didn’t center too many balls tonight. We threatened a couple times and didn’t get the two-out RBI hits we’d gotten before, and it was kind of an uneventful night for us.

Anderson along with relievers A.J. Minter and Luke Jackson held the Astros hitless through seven innings, the longest World Series bid for a no-hitter since Game 2 of the 1967 World Series when Boston Red Sox pitcher Jim Longborg went nearly eight innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. Anderson, who has a career postseason ERA of 1.26, could have gone another inning or two, but the rookie pitcher didn’t protest getting pulled.

“Obviously, you want the chance to compete,” he said, “especially on the biggest stage like this is. Yeah, I knew [Snitker] wasn’t going to budge. It’s hard to. You’ve got guys like [Tyler] Matzek and Minter and Luke and Will [Smith] at the back end coming in, you can’t blame him for going to those guys. Those guys, time in and time out, get it done, and they did it again tonight.”