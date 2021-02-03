Arsenal F.C.'s Nicolas Pepe Wows Fans With Powerful Goal vs. Wolves

Arsenal Football Club and the Wolverhampton Wanderers faced off on Tuesday in a tightly-contested matchup. The battle on the pitch featured multiple red cards and questionable calls from the referee, leading to David Luiz and Bernd Leno both being sent off. However, it was a goal that drew the most attention. Arsenal player Nicolas Pepe made a jaw-dropping play and created endless conversations on social media. Pepe picked the ball up on the left flank and eluded Nélson Semedo with a shifty move, leaving the Wolves player on the deck. The young star continued by producing a nutmeg on Ruben Neves (kicking the ball between his legs) and finished by launching the ball into the corner of the net past goalkeeper Rui Patricio. The fans saw this play and proclaimed that it was one of the best of the year. Many said that Pepe was "coming into his own" after scoring his seventh goal of the season.

NICOLAS PEPE! What a goal through the Wolves defense! #WOLARS pic.twitter.com/A80xRw5DT3 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 2, 2021 "What impressed me the most about Nicolas Pépé’s goal last night was his desire to win the ball back in the first place. His hunger seems to be back. Hopefully it continues," one member of the fanbase tweeted on Wednesday. prevnext

Nicolas Pépé has the same number of goals (4) as Anthony Martial (in 531 minutes less) and 3 more goals than Christian Pulisic (in 215 minutes less). Underrated. pic.twitter.com/hVR4WShWF9 — ralph (@afcelu) February 3, 2021 "Nicolas pepe didn't only score that goal, he recovered the ball, nutmegged an opponent in their box, and scored a far post [heart eyes emoji]. I love Arsenal's way of playing," another fan added. There were many expressing excitement about Pepe and his contributions on Tuesday. prevnext

That’s what we paid 72m for !!!! — Uchecityofficial (@Uchecityoffici1) February 2, 2021 "And what dreadful defending from three Wolves players," one football fan commented after watching the highlight from Tuesday's game. There were many fans commenting about Pepe's skills on the pitch while others made strong comments about the Wolves and their defensive abilities. prevnext

Nicolas Pepe has scored three goals in his past four starts in the league, as many as in his previous 16. Is he starting to show his potential? 🤔 Watch #MOTD ⤵ #bbcfootball — Kay Sports ⚽️ (@KaySportsPL) February 3, 2021 "That was a Great goal that last night from nicolas Pepe," another fan commented. The members of the fanbase continued to rave about the Arsenal star after his big play. They highlighted his string of big plays in recent matches while calling his goal "filthy." prevnext

Aside from the chaos last night, Nicolas Pepe was brilliant again. Starting to see our 72m pound player producing consistently now & getting goals. Hope he continues this form, looks to have found his spot on the left 💪🏼 His goal was sensational last night #AFC #Arsenal #Pepe pic.twitter.com/hOZ8uo9jTR — Kevin Timoney (@KevTimoney) February 3, 2021 "I'm going to bed thinking of Nicolas Pepe's goal. That's the memory I'll take with me. Tomorrow, we can worry about the league table," one fan commented. Arsenal may have lost to the Wolves 2-1, but the fans still expressed optimism about the future. They said that Pepe would continue to be an important part of the team. prevnext

Another good performance from Nicolas Pepe and a lovely little nutmeg for his goal. #megnuts #SoSweet #arsenal Just seen it again and I'm sorry but that is not a penalty. pic.twitter.com/OQYr8hhCsP — Stuart MacFarlane 🎗📷 (@Stuart_PhotoAFC) February 3, 2021 "How good was Nicolas Pepe in the first half? Exactly what we need from the left. Trickery, flair, goal threat, relentless. I love this version of Pepe," one fan tweeted on Tuesday. There are many fans that have wanted to see some big plays from Pepe. He met and exceeded these expectations against the Wolves. prevnext