Arizona Cardinals Make Big Move on QB Kyler Murray Ahead of 2022 NFL Season

The Arizona Cardinals just made a big move on their star quarterback. It was recently announced that the Cardinals signed Kyler Murray to a contract extension, keeping him on the team through the 2028 season. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Murray's contract is for five years and worth $230.5 million, making him one of the NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks. This includes $160 million guaranteed for injury, and Murray will make $105 million gully guaranteed when he signs the contract.

Murray will now have an average annual value of $46.1 million, which is the second-highest in the NFL behind Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers ($50.3 million). The contract includes the second-most guaranteed money in NFL history with the first being Deshaun Watson's $230 million fully guaranteed with the Cleveland Browns.

Earlier this year, the Cardinals exercised the fifth-year option on Murrary's rookie contract as they were working on a long-term deal. Before that was announced, it was reported the 24-year-old wasn't going to play for the Cardinals under his rookie contract. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury recently spoke about Murray's contract situation on The Dave Pasch Podcast and said he was confident a deal would get done.

"(Kyler) is going to continue to get better," Kingsbury said. "The contract deal I feel really good about. We know he's our future here. The talent, I've said it since I got here, is generational with what he can do running throwing the football. I think last year was kind of the perfect storm for him, you get injured, and when you come back, you don't have your number one receiver, either. So that's a lot of trying to get back up to speed. ... But each year you look at the stats, you look at any wins, anything, it's gotten dramatically better."

Murray was selected No. 1 overall by the Cardinals in 2019. He won Offensive Rookie of the Year after throwing for 3,722 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his first season. Murray would be selected to the Pro Bowl the next two seasons and led the team to a playoff in 2021, the team's first postseason appearance since reaching the NFC Championship game in 2015.