Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray Teases Run at Baseball Career

Kyler Murray is off to a very strong start to his NFL career. But is Major League Baseball in his future as well? The Arizona Cardinals quarterback talked to Darren Urban from AZCardinals.com and talked about how he's not ruling out making a run a playing baseball. Murray was a top 10 pick in the Major League Baseball draft before being selected No. 1 overall by the Cardinals in 2019.

"I still hold on to the three-sport title," Murray said who is also an Esports athlete. "If the time came where I got to do what I wanted to do, which, I don't know, but I'm leaving it open. I think I can still play for sure, but we'll add the gaming on to that. Don't shortchange me, please." Murray can't play baseball right now as his NFL contract prevents that from happening. However, if he did get the opportunity to play baseball, he would likely jump on it.

"I know everybody around (the organization) probably feels different about it," Murray said in what is a dramatic understatement. "But me personally, I played the game my whole life. If I ever had the opportunity, for sure, I would definitely go for it. What are we talking about? I'm sure anyone asking me about it would (take that opportunity) too. I'm not trying to start anything. I'm just talking."

In 2018, Murray was drafted No. 9 overall by the Oakland A's and signed the contract. However, when he won the Heisman Trophy at the University of Oklahoma in 2018, he knew he had a bigger future in the NFL. Murray could have been drafted by MLB in 2015 but opted out to play baseball and football for Texas A&M. He was there for one season before transferring to Oklahoma.

Murray played multiple positions in baseball, including shortstop, second base, left field and centerfield. In his 2018 season, Murry batter .296 with 10 home runs, 47 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. If Murray does return to baseball, he would be with Oakland as the team has his rights. In the meantime, Murray will look to lead the Cardinals to a huge 2021 season. Arizona finished the 2020 season with an 8-8 record, and Murray threw for 3,971 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a 94.3 passer rating.