'Any Given Sunday' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Any Given Sunday is a film that features an all-star cast including Al Pacino, Dennis Quaid and Jamie Foxx. It tells the story of a fictional professional football team looking to get back to its winning ways after struggling in the last few years. The film was released right before Christmas in 1999, and it was a financial success, bringing in $100 million worldwide. Any Given Sunday was directed by Oliver Stone, and several football players made cameos, including Johnny Unitas, Emmitt Smith, Terrell Owens and Y.A. Tittle. The film focuses on the Miami Sharks, who are looking to reach the Associated Football Franchises of America playoffs. Pacino plays head coach Tony D'Amoto who is not getting along with owner Christian Pagniacci, played by Cameron Diaz. Both quarterbacks get injured including Jack "Cap" Rooney, played by Dennis Quaid, which leads to Willie Beamen (played by Foxx) taking over. Beamen leads the team to the championship game only to lose to San Francisco. However, D'Amato announces he will be coaching an expansion team in New Mexico and he signed Beamen to be his star quarterback. Here's a look at what the cast is up to now after 20 years.

Al Pacino - Anthony 'Tony' D'Amato Al Pacino in ,,Any given Sunday'' pic.twitter.com/82U4UJLVxJ — Tasha Michelle (@FukuTama4) May 27, 2020 Al Pacino was already a legend before Any Given Sunday, winning the Academy Award for Scent of A Woman while being nominated for his roles in The Godfather Part II, Dog Day Afternoon, and Dick Tracy just to name a few. Pacino is still going on strong today, currently starring in the Amazon Prime series Hunters. He's also slated to star in the upcoming film Axis Sally.

Cameron Diaz - Christian Pagniacci Wow 😮 Cameron Diaz is even a more beautiful woman at 47 than at 28. And I think she had no aesthetic surgery. I bet she will be a charming old lady of 66. pic.twitter.com/WVKSHVIL9o — Emma we will be okay ||-// (@Caron41660180) May 26, 2020 Cameron Diaz continued to be a big star after Any Given Sunday, being featured in Charlie's Angels, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, Knight and Day and The Green Hornet. However, after the 2014 film Annie was released, Diaz announced she retired from acting and has not appeared in any films or TV roles since. She is married to Benji Madden, and they have a daughter named Raddix.

Dennis Quaid - Jack 'Cap' Rooney Actor Dennis Quaid Praises Trump For Travel Ban And Handling Of Coronavirus Crisis https://t.co/fTE9NAbYXu pic.twitter.com/UylSSkfRDF — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) April 10, 2020 Dennis Quaid was 21 years old when he appeared in his first film and is going on strong at the age of 66. He was in the films Intruder and Midway last year. Quaid also stars in the Netflix Series Merry Happy Whatever and the Amazon series Goliath.

Jamie Foxx - Willie Beamen Jamie Foxx jumps to Jimmy Fallon's defence after blackface controversyhttps://t.co/tJk9s1lAEM pic.twitter.com/sqWecjnGN3 — Daily Star (@dailystar) May 28, 2020 Any Given Sunday helped Foxx become a big movie star. He stared as Ray Charles in the film Ray in 2004 and won and Oscar for his performance. This year, Foxx is slated to star in two films - Project Power and Soul. He's also the host and executive producer of the game show Beat Shazam.

James Woods - Dr. Harvey Mandrake The fluorescent light in the shop makes the Color Code 2410 Burgandy (yes, it’s spelled that way on the Porsche COA) glow. This color is original, as is the black interior. I restored it over a few years from an ill-advised Polo Red overspray. pic.twitter.com/zi9YcFhzCq — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 24, 2020 Two-time Academy Award nominee James Woods has done a lot of work before and after Any Given Sunday. At 73 years old, Woods has been taking it easy as his last film was Bling, which was released in 2016. He got to work with Foxx again in 2013 in the film White House Down.

Lawrence Taylor - Luther 'Shark' Lavy We need a @30for30 on the best defensive player in NFL history Lawrence Taylor. I think it could be at least a six part series. @espn @ESPN_RobKing @NFL #gamechanger pic.twitter.com/M3Xlh9QMgc — John Raba (@CoachRaba_) May 26, 2020 Lawrence Taylor, a New York Giants legend, was retired from the NFL for six years when Any Given Sunday was released. The 61-year old went on to have roles in The HBO series The Sopranos and the film The Waterboy. Taylor was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999 has been making various appearances and doing various interviews ever since.