Antonio Brown’s Ex Chelsie Kyriss Threatens to Expose His Secrets Amid Blowup

Antonio Brown recently turned heads when he declared that he was not going to date white women in 2020. He also posted several direct messages between his ex-girlfriend, Chelsie Kyriss, and a man named David in which the pair allegedly discussed hitting Brown’s pockets for thousands of dollars. Kyriss has since responded, and she wants to make it clear that she has dirt on Brown.

Shortly after the former New England Patriots receiver targeted her with a series of posts on social media, Kyriss dropped some messages on Instagram Stories. One said that she was tired of keeping her mouth shut while another threatened Brown with pictures.

As she wrote in the post, “oh these are the games we want to play! I have pictures to end your entire life!” Kyriss also implied that the messages between her and David were from an old phone and 2012.

While Kyriss didn’t specifically mention what the secrets are that would end Brown’s entire life, she did allude to a potential reason for their split. Specifically, there was a mention of the receiver allegedly finding a new woman with which to spend his time.

“You found somebody to help you get over me and I got over you by finding myself!” Kyriss posted on Instagram. We are not the same.”

Since this post, there have been multiple questions about whether or not either member of this relationship committed infidelity. Both have put allegations out into the wild as part of a “he said, she said” situation.

Given that Brown is a very public-facing figure, it was inevitable that this messy breakup would make headlines and take over conversations on social media. This was proven true when the receiver went live on Instagram to show the police standing in front of his Miami home.

The authorities were on hand to procure the clothing of the couple’s children, but the conversation devolved into a profanity-laden rant about Kyriss being allowed back into the neighborhood by the police. Brown was clearly unhappy with his ex driving his Bentley SUV, and he chose to express this fact on social media.

Considering that both former members of this relationship have quite the following on social media, it’s expected that this split will continue to dominate headlines in the coming weeks. Having both figures air their dirty laundry on social media just adds to the likelihood.

